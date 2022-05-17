The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia invites everyone to celebrate the International Museum Day on May 18, to participate in the “Museum Night” pan-European event, which will be held on May 21 this year.

International Museum Day has been celebrated since 1977 by the decision of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The aim of the festival is to unite museums around the global challenges facing society’s humanity, while at the same time raising public awareness of the potential role museums play in addressing those challenges.

2022 The title of the International Museum Day is “The Power of Museums”, which proposes to discover the potential of museums in the context of three key trends: sustainable development, innovative technological access, continuing education as key factors in community development, and the formation of civil society.

This year, the festivities will start on May 18, International Museum Day, and will continue on May 21 with the pan-European Museum Night event, which is joined by 125 museums in Armenia and Artsakh.

On May 18, the museums will be open to all visitors free of charge during the museum’s working hours, and on May 21 from 11:00 to 24:00.