This year, about 21 thousand graduates will finish the 12th grade, and more than 34 thousand 500 graduates will finish the 9th grade.

Acceptance of applications for voluntary teacher certification has already started. Voluntary certification allows the teacher to increase the salary rate և to have a stable bonus. The RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan spoke about these and a number of other issues at today’s press conference.

The Deputy Minister of Education and Science informed that the knowledge test of the 4th graders will take place on June 10 և 13 in the subjects of “Mother Tongue” and “Mathematics”. Russian language classes for Russian-speaking classes «Mother Tongue exams for national minorities will be organized during the examination period.

9-th: of class graduates to take two centralized final exams in “Armenian Language” and “Mathematics”: They will be organized by the Assessment և Testing Center. The Armenian language exam will take place on June 28, the math exam on June 30. Exams for other subjects will be organized in schools.

12-th: in the class The state final exams will be held in the following subjects: “Armenian language” (written: June 8, 2022), “Armenian history” (written: June 15, 2022), “Mathematics” (written: June 22, 2022), as well as: “Russian language” (oral) for students of Russian-language classes; “Mother tongue” literature (oral) for students of national minority classes during the examination period. The dates of the joint exams will be announced soon.

Admission of first graders, as in previous years, this year will take place through online registration for all public schools that are not the only ones in the area.

June: 21-from: Registration will be open to citizens with privileges. As a priority, the fact that the child’s sibling enrolled in the same school is considered to be the same as the parent’s work.

July: 6-from: The registration process for first graders will be carried out on a general basis for all schools teaching in Armenian.

July: 12-from: The application will be made for children of foreign citizens, dual citizens, stateless persons, as well as children of representatives of national minorities in Russian-language classes of their choice. This regulation applies to children whose parents are citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the other is not.

The Deputy Minister called before the announcement stugum.emis.am: Check the compliance of the child և parent’s data through the website by entering the child և parent ծառայության public service numbers in the system. He also noted that a video will be released to support the citizens, where the details of the sequence of steps will be announced. The application system will be open to all applicants throughout the school year.

Voluntary Certification: through: salary: increase About:

By the decision of April 28, the RA government approved the new procedure of voluntary attestation, according to which the rate of a teacher who received at least 70% positive points as a result of the attestation was set at 200,000 drams. To this rate is added the 30-50% surcharge according to the points collected. The Ministry of Education and Science, according to the new order, May 16-from: June 7-h: to declare: is: teachers: voluntary Certification: applications: Reception:, to whom: can: are: apply: 5-12-th: in classes Instructor: all teachers::

Janna Andreasyan said for sure`: to apply: mechanism: simple is:. in the electronic register: matyan.emis.am: The relevant section has been activated on the website, through which the teacher can apply for voluntary attestation by choosing the subject. The rest of the data will be uploaded automatically. An informative video has been released, which has been published.

Guidelines will be published at least 20 days prior to voluntary attestation, outlining the structure of the tests, the material for the assignments, the procedure for filling out the form, and the sample assignments.

“That is, our teachers will have enough information about the process of voluntary attestation, the tasks,” said the Deputy Minister.

The actual attestation process will take place in September, the salary increase, according to the results, will be applied from October.

Testing of knowledge will be done in writing through test-non-test assignments.

“Mother Tongue”, “Armenian Language”, “Armenian History”, “World History”, “Mathematics”, “Algebra” և “Geometry”, “Natural Science”, “Homeland Studies”, “Physics” taught in grades 5-12 “Chemistry”, “Biology”, “Geography”, “Russian language”, “English”, “French”, “German”, “History of the Armenian Church”, “Informatics”, “Sociology”, “Assyrian”, “Yezidi” The certification of teachers of “Mother tongue (Kurdish)” subjects will be carried out by the method of testing by the Assessment-Testing Center.

Certification of teachers teaching “Pre-military training”, “Physical Culture”, “Music”, “Fine Arts”, “Technology” will be carried out in a non-test manner, including practical work, open-ended questions. In this case, the knowledge testing process will be carried out by the pedagogical universities implementing the pedagogical education in that direction, by the professional commissions set up for that purpose.

From next year, the teachers will also have the opportunity to pass the voluntary attestation in the mentioned way.

According to Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan, teachers of “History” will be able to choose one of the two options for voluntary attestation (test-non-test).

Summing up the topic, J. Andreasyan noted that the 478 teachers who took part in last year’s voluntary attestation, who received at least 70 points, will receive a bonus at an increased rate, starting from May this year.

