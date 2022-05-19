Karo Nasibyan, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center, summed up 2022 at the press conference. The results of the applications for the entrance exams of the universities.

According to the presented data, the number of applicants has increased this year compared to the previous year. 2022 13573 applicants submitted applications, and in 2021 13120 applied. The number includes those who take the in-university exam.

“Applicants from universities in the fields of art, culture and sports take an in-university exam. These universities organize the exams themselves, they are not united. “The number of those applicants has increased compared to last year,” Nasibyan said.

The application was completed on May 10. As a result of the registration, the largest number was registered in the subject “English” – 5587, in the second place is “Mathematics” – 5429, in the third place is the subject “Armenian Language – Armenian Literature” with 5253 entrants. Less than 1600 applicants applied for the other subjects. The exams of this stage will be held from June 7 to 24.

According to the deputy director of GTC, the number of those who take exams in natural sciences and mathematics has also increased. The number of applicants for “Physics” subject was emphasized – 1585.

The number of examination centers has increased. In 2021 there were 36 examination centers, this year there are 41. 14 in the capital, 27 in the regions. They increased in Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Ararat, Tavush marzes, in the city of Yerevan.

Nasibyan singled out the most demanded professions of 5 universities, for which the most applications were submitted. In the first place is the “Therapeutic case” of the Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi, in the second place – YSU “Informatics – Applied Mathematics”, in the third place – “Management” of the Armenian State University of Economics, in the fourth place – YSU “Law”, in the fifth place – the State University of Armenia The specialties are “Finance” of the University of Economics.

The deputy director of GTC said that there were no applicants in about 160 specialties of different universities. He pointed out especially M. of Shirak region. Nalbandyan State University և Vanadzor H. Tumanyan State University “Mathematics”, Yerevan Theater և State Institute of Cinema “Theater Studies” specialties, as well as the National Conservatory’s national instruments: sewing, flute, harp. There are no entrants in the violin: conducting departments.

The acceptance of additional stage applications will start on June 26. The deadline for registration for the additional stage and passing the exams is July 2-8.

“The results will be published on July 18. “After that, we will publish the list of vacancies. Applicants who have been left out of the competition can reapply without an exam, and try to be accepted with their grades,” said Karo Nasibyan.

He noted that the center’s staff toured the regions, explaining to the principals the new university admission procedure, according to which the first stage starts in January, when the subjects are registered, and the second stage, in June, to register both subjects and specialties.

If in the past it was possible not to take the exam in June for some reason, this is not possible under the new procedure.