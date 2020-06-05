‘This Will be a Century-Long Trauma for The Chinese People’

Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, a retired minister on the Chai Wan Baptist Church in Hong Kong, was not too long ago within the headlines as one among 9 pro-democracy activists convicted in April 2019 for crimes associated to their half within the 2014 Occupy Central protests, which shut down key elements of Hong Kong for 79 days.

Chu, who obtained a suspended sentence for the 2014 protests, led “Operation Yellowbird,” a secret rescue mission to assist pro-democracy activists wished by the Chinese authorities after the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown to flee abroad through Hong Kong, which was nonetheless a British colony.

Chu, 76, cared for the Chinese pro-democracy activists who stayed in Hong Kong till 1997, when sovereignty over Hong Kong was transferred to China and Operation Yellowbird’s mission additionally got here to an finish. In eight years, the operation had efficiently enabled 400 pro-democracy Chinese activists to flee to free international locations.

Chu spoke to RFA concerning the current yr of indignant protests over the enlargement of mainland China management over Hong Kong within the run as much as the 31st anniversary of the crackdown.

RFA: What stirred you to motion as you witnessed the occasions in Beijing of 1989?

Chu Yiu-ming: It was so painful to look at what had occurred in Tiananmen Square on the night time of June 4th. So many wounded. So many had misplaced their lives. What might I do? I really didn’t know what I might do to assist. Then two weeks later, the pro-democracy activist Szeto Wah requested me, ‘Reverend Chu, can you help us?’

RFA: What was your subsequent transfer?

I went to the French Consulate in Hong Kong. The then-deputy Consulate General J.P. Montagne agreed to my request instantly. He mentioned, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll subject the visas.’ I lastly noticed him once more two years in the past. I requested him, ‘How could you have made that decision immediately?’ He mentioned, ‘Reverend, if you need to take a leak, do you go ask permission? No, you just go to the restroom. These people’s lives are in peril. Who Should I ask? No one. We have to save lots of them. It’s that straightforward.’

RFA: You ended up devoting a few years to the reason for the Yellow Bird escapees.

As a reverend, I took it upon myself with out hesitation to care for these on the run. I didn’t ask for it, however when the historic accountability fell unto me, at that essential second, I used to be known as to serve this goal, and I did it.

RFA: You’ve not too long ago visited a variety of the folks you helped escape by way of Hong Kong 31 years in the past?

This could be our final time seeing one another. But understanding that they’re effectively, I really feel nice peace and pleasure in me. However, 30 years have handed, and a few of them nonetheless can’t overlook what they’d witnessed in Tiananmen Square on that day. In the face of gun photographs and the approaching tanks. No one can assist it. This will be a century-long trauma for the Chinese folks.

RFA: Former Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kei has left the town and re-opened a bookstore in Taiwan after he and 4 colleagues had been detained by Chinese police for books they bought in Hong Kong. What does this signify?

I feel it’s actually unhappy that somebody has to go away Hong Kong this fashion. So I don’t suppose Hong Kong is a protected place anymore. Any authoritarian nation would arrest, jail, and assassinate dissidents within the title of nationwide safety, or it might simply make the dissidents disappear. Such measures would create concern within the society in order to discourage anybody who seeks justice.

