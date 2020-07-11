This weekend, you can still save $30 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon

This weekend, you can still get the biggest discount we’ve seen yet on Apple’s AirPods Pro undoubtedly wireless earbuds. The sale is happening at Verizon, and you can save $30 on some Apple AirPods Pro on line only. Most discounts with this model have been in the $15 to $20 range, but this deal at Verizon brings them down to their most useful-ever price of $220. The AirPods Pro are the best truly wireless earbuds for those who own an iPhone, in accordance with The Verge’s Chris Welch. They sound great and pack in active noise cancellation, and specifically for those that own an iPhone, Apple Watch, or other Apple tech, they can quickly switch between playing audio on different devices.

Another notable deal originates from Best Buy where the GoPro Fusion 360-degree action camera is $230 for Saturday only, down from its usual $300 price. What makes this deal even better than a mere price drop is that it offers a second battery and a battery charger, so you won’t be stranded lacking any extra battery during your trip out.

Ubisoft’s Forward game conference is this Sunday, July 13th, at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. If you listen in between 2:30PM ET and 4:30PM ET that day to watch the show, you’ll get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC. To get the game, you’ll need to be signed in together with your Ubisoft account at its site where you’re watching the event or on Uplay.

If you intend to watch the conference on Twitch as an alternative, make sure to set up your Ubisoft account to Twitch Drops for the game after the conference. Ubisoft notes that you’ll receive the game a day after the conference.