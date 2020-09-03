This week in 2003, Toronto Maple Leafs name John Ferguson Jr. general manager

Welcome back to another edition of Throwback Thursday!

This week in 2003 (Aug 29), the Toronto Maple Leafs employedJohn Ferguson Jr as the 12th general manager in franchise history.

He acquired a great group from Pat Quinn, however the Leafs took in reverse actions every yearFerguson Jr was handling the group. Despite a very first season that saw the Leafs set up 103 points positioning 2nd in the Northeast department, the Leafs had a hard time in the playoffs.

While they beat the Ottawa Senators in 7 video games in the preliminary, the Leafs bailed out to the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2nd round in 6 video games.

They directly missed out on the playoffs with a 90 point season in 2005-06 and Ferguson relieved Quinn of his tasks behind the bench in favour ofPaul Maurice Ferguson’s 3rd season, 2006-07, saw the Leafs brought out another 91 point season and were a far shot from an extremely competitive playoff season.

In his 4th and last year, the Leafs had a hard time strongly winning 36 of 82 video games with an 83 point season. It spelt completion of not just Ferguson in the GM function however Maurice behind the bench too.

Ferguson didn’t make lots of trades in his time manning the Leafs, however he made a couple of questionable ones. In June 2006 he traded the rights to Tukka Rask for Andrew Raycroft– a trade that greatly backfired.

And a year …