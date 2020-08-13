Welcome back to another edition of Throwback Thursday!

This week in 1985 (Aug 12), the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Marian Stastny.

Marian invested just 1 year playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs scoring 23 objectives and 53 points in 70 video games. He joined his more youthful bro, Peter Stastny, in Quebec beginning in 1981-82 and invested 4 years there prior to relocating to Toronto.

All in all, Marian saw great success throughout his five-year profession. Over 322 video games, he scored 121 objectives and 294 overall points.

His year with the Leafs saw a fantastic rebound year after a hard 85-86 season with Quebec, however Toronto was not able to leave the preliminary and Marian was held back the scoresheet.

His bro, Peter, had a a lot longer profession having actually left the Czech league for the NHL in1980 Peter was a super star for the Nordiques with several 100- point seasons. Peter played 15 years in his hall of popularity profession scoring 450 objectives and 1239 points in 977 video games. His kids, Yan and Paul, both had long NHL professions too.

