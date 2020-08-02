This week in 1977, Toronto Maple Leafs give Roger Neilson first head coaching gig

Welcome back to another edition of Throwback Thursday!

This week in 1977 (July 25), the Toronto Maple Leafs offered Roger Neilson his first head coaching gig in the NHL as the 43- year-old changed Red Kelly.

While Neilson’s time behind the bench in Toronto was brief, it had lots of goofy stories from owner Harold Ballard.

The oddness began when Neilson, who had actually been spoken with by Jim Gregory for the task, learnt he was worked with while checking out an old paper in an Austrian library in the summer season of 1977.

In his first year, he brought the Leafs to a 92 point, 41 win season and 3 rounds into the playoffs. Toronto beat the LA Kings in 2 video games in the first round, prior to dispatching the New York Islanders in 7 video games in round 2.

But in round 3, those Leafs were no match for the Montreal Canadiens who swept Toronto in 4 video games. The season marked a 10 point routine season boost for many years prior and the Leafs got one round deeper into the playoffs.

In his 2nd year behind the bench, the Leafs had problem with an 81 point routine season.

Nielson was at first fired by Ballard after a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens with 17 video games to opt for much outrage from gamers, media and the public. Behind the scenes, however, there was quite a story.

Ballard had actually grown restless …