This wearable robotic arm can hold tools, pick fruit, and punch through walls

We’ve always had a soft spot for supernumerary robotic limbs here at The Verge, but this latest example of the genre is amongst the most impressive we’ve seen to date. Designed by researchers at the Université de Sherbrooke in Canada, it’s a hydraulic arm that sits on the wearer’s hip and uses a three-fingered manipulator to handle a range of tasks.

The arm can lift five kilograms in weight

As reported by IEEE Spectrum, the arm has three levels of freedom, can move at a speed of 3.4 meters per 2nd, and can lift five kilograms in weight. It’s pretty light and weighs just four kilograms, roughly the same as a human arm. But that’s primarily since it uses a hefty external power source that’s attached using a short tether, limiting mobility.

As the video above shows, there’s a massive range of tasks a robot like this could possibly be put to in the future. It could mimic the wearer’s movements, accelerating jobs like picking fresh fruit or painting. Or it may act as an assistant, holding items in a workshop or passing tools. Or it could just punch through walls — in case you have anger issues and fragile fists.

An external power source does introduce some constraints, but that might perhaps not be too awkward if the wearer is employed in one place (as is probable in a workshop) or if the ability source can be moved about on wheels, maybe even following the wearer autonomously.

It’s important to remember, though, why these are very much hypothetical use cases today. The technology isn’t willing to be dropped into factories or workshops, with get a handle on perhaps the biggest limiting factor. This arm doesn’t think for it self, as the robotic limbs of Marvel’s Dr. Octavius do. As the demo video shows, today, the arm is manipulated by a 3rd party. Creating a robotic limb that’s smart enough to be of use without human instruction is really a very difficult task that’s likely a long way off still.

But what studies like this can do is help engineers work out other potential problems, like how can you compensate for inertia developed by a robot arm when it performs fast or powerful movements? As you can see in the wall-smashing area of the video, this can potentially throw the wearer off balance. The solution here was to place the arm alongside the wearer’s center of mass and secure the setup with a rigid harness, although experience still looks only a little wobbly to us.

For more information on the arm and a short interview with the project’s lead researcher, Catherine Véronneau, you can head over to IEEE Spectrum to see its report.