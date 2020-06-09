‘This was not just a tragedy it was a crime’: Al Sharpton delivers emotional eulogy criticising Trump at George Floyd’s funeral

The Rev Al Sharpton has given a rousing speech at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas, addressing violence against African Americans, the legacy of slavery and Donald Trump’s failure to handle the issues behind the police killing in Minneapolis that has resulted in a worldwide movement for racial justice.

In a powerful and wide-ranging eulogy, the veteran civil rights leader paid tribute to members of the family of other black gents and ladies killed legally enforcement officers and other white Americans – including Ahmaud Arbery, George Brown and Trayvon Martin – who have been attending the funeral.

Mr Sharpton criticised the president for his silence on the problems behind police violence, invoking the very nearly nine minutes that former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin spent kneeling on Floyd’s neck.





He said: “How are you going to scare a bad cop if bad cops don’t visit jail? Who taught these cops they can do this to George?

“When they have the highest level of government that excuses it. When some kids wrongly start violence that this family don’t condone and none of us do, the president talks about bringing in the military. But he has not said one word of 8 minutes and 46 seconds of police murder against George Floyd.”

Mr Chauvin has been charged with 2nd degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers with him also face criminal charges over Floyd’s death.

Mr Sharpton required a commitment to seek justice “because lives like George’s will not matter until somebody pays the cost”.

“If four black cops had done to one white what was done to George, they wouldn’t have to teach no new lessons… They would send them to jail,” that he said.

“This was not just a tragedy. It was a crime. This family has borne this.”

