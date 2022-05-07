Judge of the Syunik Region Court of First Instance (powers suspended) Boris Bakhshiyan was released on May 7. The preliminary investigation body did not submit a motion to extend the detention to the court.

“I am of the same opinion as 3 months ago, and I insist that this was a direct interference in my activities as a judge, moreover, it is rude, and what I expressed 3 months ago and the justifications presented by my lawyers, today “They are the same and nothing has changed,” Boris Bakhshiyan said at a meeting with journalists.

It should be reminded that the criminal case against Boris Bakhshiyan was initiated under Article 348, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code, with the features of illegal detention of a person, which caused a serious consequence. By the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council, his powers were terminated, and Boris Bakhshiyan was arrested on February 7.

The judge released from detention once again stated that he remained on his point of view and made a correct judicial act. “I still insist that the judicial act I made is legal and well-founded, I have written what I thought in that judicial act,” he said.

Armen DAVTYAN