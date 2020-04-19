‘This virus is killing black people at an alarming rate’: Beyonce sends heartfelt message to public about coronavirus

Beyonce made a shock look throughout the One World: Together at Home performance to share an enthusiastic message to her other Americans.

The Lemonade celebrity took unique treatment to address black Americans, that “disproportionately belong to those essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home”.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes,” she stated. “Those that are making the utmost sacrifice to maintain all of us secure, fed as well as healthy and balanced. To the physicians, registered nurses as well as various other medical care employees that are far from their households to deal with ours, we proceed to wish your security.





“To those in the food market, shipment employees, mail providers as well as hygiene workers, that are functioning so we can be secure in our houses, we thanks for your generous solution.

She proceeded: “Black Americans overmuch belong to these vital parts of the labor force that do not have the deluxe of functioning from residence. African-American neighborhoods at big have actually been significantly influenced in this situation.

“Those with pre-existing problems are at an also greater danger. This virus is killing black people at an amazingly high price below in America.

” A current record in my residence city, Houston, Texas, revealed that of Covid-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 per cent of fatal cases are African-American.”

She concluded: “Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world.

“I know it’s very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and God bless you.”

