This town of 170,000 replaced some cops with medics and mental health workers. It’s worked for over 30 years

Today, this program, called CAHOOTS, has three vans, significantly more than double the quantity of staffers and the interest of a country in crisis.

CAHOOTS is doing what police reform advocates say is necessary to fundamentally change the US criminal justice system — pass off some responsibilities to unarmed civilians.

Cities much larger and more diverse than Eugene have asked CAHOOTS staff to help them build their very own version of the program. CAHOOTS wouldn’t work everywhere, at the least not in the form it exists in in Eugene.

But it is a template for what it’s like to reside in a city with limited police.

It’s centered around a holistic approach

CAHOOTS originates from White Bird Clinic , a social services center that’s operated in Eugene because the late 1960s. It was the brainchild of some counterculture activists who’d felt the hole where a community health center should be. And in 1989, after 20 years of earning the community’s trust, CAHOOTS was made.

It stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets and cheekily identifies the relationship between your community health center that started it and the Eugene Police Department.

Most of the clients White Bird assisted — unsheltered people or those with mental health issues — didn’t respond well to police. And for the numerous more people they hadn’t yet helped, they wanted to make their services mobile, said David Zeiss, the program’s co-founder.

“We knew that we were good at it,” that he said. “And we knew it was something of value to a lot of people … we needed to be known and used by other agencies that commonly encounter crisis situation.”

It works in this way: 911 dispatchers filter calls they receive — if they are violent or criminal, they are sent to police. If they are within CAHOOTS’ purview, the van-bound staff will take the decision. They prep what equipment they’ll need, drive to the scene and go from there.

The program started small, with a van Zeiss called a “junker,” some passionate paraprofessionals and just enough funding to staff CAHOOTS 40 hours per week.

It always paired one medic, usually a nurse or EMT, with a crisis responder trained in behavioral health. That holistic approach is core to its model.

Per self-reported data, CAHOOTS workers taken care of immediately 24,000 calls in 2019 — about 20% of total dispatches. About 150 of those required police backup.

CAHOOTS says this program saves the town about $8.5 million in public safety costs annually, plus still another $14 million in ambulance trips and ER costs.

It had to over come mutual mistrust with police

White Bird’s counterculture roots ran deep — the clinic used to fundraise at Grateful Dead concerts in the West, where volunteer medics would treat Deadheads — so the pairing between police and the clinic was not an instantly fruitful one.

There was “mutual mistrust” between them, said Zeiss, who retired in 2014.

“It’s true there was a tendency to be mistrustful of the police in our agency and our culture,” that he said. “It was an obstacle we had to overcome.”

And for the most part, both groups have: Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner called theirs a “symbiotic relationship” that better serves some residents of Eugene.

“When they show up, they have better success than police officers do,” he said. “We’re wearing a uniform, a gun, a badge — it feels very demonstrative for someone in crisis.”

It seeks to overturn a disturbing statistic

And there’s a good deal of people in Eugene in crisis.

Lane County, which encompasses Eugene and neighbor city Springfield, has staggering rates of homelessness.

The county’s per-capita homeless rate is probably the nation’s highest. Recent data from the county also suggests mental health crises are widespread, too — the suicide rate, at around 17 deaths per 100,000, is all about 40% more than the national average.

Police encounters with the homeless frequently end in citations or arrests. Of homeless people with mental health conditions, between 62.0% to 90% of them will be arrested, per one journal review of homelessness studies . They may possibly end up in jail, not in treatment or housing, and thus begins the cycle of incarceration that doesn’t benefit either party.

Around 25% of people killed by police show signs of mental illness, based on one study

CAHOOTS was created simply because of another disturbing statistic — around 25% of people killed by police show signs of mental infection, according to a journal review of the Washington Post’s extensive officer-involved shootings database.

The Eugene Police Department has been criticized in years past for shooting and killing people with mental illnesses. Most recently, in February, the city won a wrongful death lawsuit brought by your family of a person who was shot by police. His family members said that he was a veteran with PTSD who’d threatened suicide. (Skinner was appointed chief in 2018, three years after the shooting.)

Most of CAHOOTS’ clients are homeless, and just under a third of them have severe mental illnesses. It’s a weight off the shoulders of police, Skinner said.

“I believe it’s time for law enforcement to quit being a catch-base for everything our community and society needs,” Skinner said. “We need to get law enforcement professionals back to doing the core mission of protecting communities and enforcing the law, and then match resources with other services like behavioral health — all those things we tend to lump on the plate of law enforcement.”

Its staffers are unarmed

There’s no such thing as a “typical” CAHOOTS shift these days, said Ben Brubaker, who worked as a CAHOOTS crisis worker before assuming the senior role of clinical co-coordinator at White Bird.

Staffers respond to substance addiction crises, psychotic episodes, homeless residents and threats of suicide. They make house calls to counsel depressed kids at their parents’ request, and they are contacted by public onlookers when somebody isn’t able to call CAHOOTS themselves.

Unlike police, CAHOOTS responders can’t force anyone to accept their aid, and they can not arrest anybody. They’re perhaps not armed, and their uniform usually consists of a White Bird T-shirt and jeans — the goal is that the more “civilian-like” they look, the less threatened their clients will feel.

Their approach is different, too. They’re taught in training to abandon the “pseudo-professional” affect that staffers accidentally take on in talks with clients. And aside from a thorough background in medical care or mental health, all CAHOOTS employees are judged by their “lived experiences,” Brubaker said — people who’ve dealt with many of the situations CAHOOTS clients are in are better in a position to empathize and serve those individuals, he said.

Building that rapport and trust with customers is part and parcel with their clinical work.

“That can be tricky,” Brubaker said. “We show up in a white van.”

The demand for its services continues to grow

For many people they assist, though, that’s still better a police cruiser.

They can call police or EMS for assistance if the case needs a “higher level of care” than CAHOOTS can offer, he said. But much of it they can do on their own. They can transport clients to hospitals, shelters or White Bird Clinic, where they’ll have access to medical and dental treatments and counseling.

Support continues to swell — CAHOOTS receives about $2 million , which Zeiss says is almost 3 x what its budget was when that he retired in 2014. And CAHOOTS a couple of years ago expanded to serve neighboring Springfield.

But this program is still working with just three vans, which are staffed 24/7. The workload can be overwhelming, Brubaker said.

The high demand, low capacity model is holding CAHOOTS straight back, said Ibrahim Coulibaly, a former White Bird volunteer who serves as the president of the Lane County NAACP chapter. Expanding CAHOOTS’ services therefore it had its campus, too, could improve its reach, he said.

With more funding, he said, reallocated from the police budget or still another source, this program could answer a lot more crises, with even more employees and, hopefully, a minumum of one more van.

CAHOOTS could use significantly more than another van, though, said June Fothergill, a pastor at a Springfield church who calls CAHOOTS to get the homeless people or people with substance use issues that visit for free meals.

Fothergill said while CAHOOTS does its part well — providing immediate services to somebody in crisis — there is still a void with regards to long-term solutions.

“You can call someone for the crisis, but what are they supposed to do for it — where can they take them except for jail?” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily provide much treatment.”

They’re better equipped than police to care for the people she serves, she said. But if there is not space in affordable housing, Eugene’s detoxing center or mental health facilities, those clients will turn into regulars.

“They’re doing what they can do,” she said. “There’s wonderful work going on, but it isn’t adequate at the moment.”

It says a partnership with police is essential

Advocates for limiting the role of police have pointed to Eugene for instance of social service providers and law enforcement in harmony.

But an increasing group of dissenters feel there’s little room for police in the movement to of necessity change the American criminal justice system. Services like CAHOOTS, they state, may work better and more broadly with no assistance of police.

Zeiss isn’t sure that he agrees.

“Partnership with police has always been essential to our model,” that he said. “A CAHOOTS-like program without a close relationship with police would be very different from anything we’ve done. I don’t have a coherent vision of a society that has no police force.”

He said the existing movement has seemingly pitted service providers like CAHOOTS against police, that might stoke suspicion among police over “whether we’re really their allies or their competitors,” he said.

“In some sense, that may be true. But I think we still need to focus on being part of a system, and a system that includes police for some functions,” Zeiss said.

Skinner, the Eugene police chief, said reallocating funds from Eugene police would stifle the department, which is already money-tight, and its power to do the task to defend CAHOOTS when situations turn violent.

“Anytime you’re thinking about what meaningful change looks like, especially that’s sustainable, it takes a significant amount of engagement from stakeholders,” he said. “While I totally understand people’s desire to do something very very quickly, we kind of need to keep our eyes on the prize here. If we want to reform police, we have to do it methodically and strategically.”

It’s become central in the ‘defund the police’ debate

Coulibaly said community leaders are in talks over what direction to go about police — should their funding go to CAHOOTS, or should more funding be directed toward better educating police about deescalation techniques? They haven’t reached a consensus, he said.

“If the city doesn’t have enough money to fund CAHOOTS, probably they should think about reallocating some of the funds that go to police to support CAHOOTS,” he said.

Brubaker said the partnership with police remains strong, but CAHOOTS is evaluating the calls for vary from the public, who’ve directed their support toward the program. He said staff are finding out what shape the program will require going forward, but there’s no clear path.

“We’re not trying to be the face of a mainstream institution,” that he said. “We’re just people serving people.”

Other cities are trying to produce a similar model

The idea of a different entity responsible of alternative care is more enticing than ever as cities mull over the efficacy of their police departments.

CAHOOTS has met as soon as. Brubaker said he’s consulting with cities on how to implement their own CAHOOTS-inspired program, subbing White Bird Clinic for a local organization that serves a similar role.

There are a few criteria, though, that Brubaker considers immutable: The CAHOOTS stand-in ought to be operated by way of a local nonprofit separate from the government that already comes with an established, positive rapport with the community, and it should ideally be staffed by individuals who reflect the diversity of that community.

… but there is no one-size-fits-all solution

White Bird Clinic and CAHOOTS coordinators cannot go into other communities and set up copies of CAHOOTS. What works in Eugene wouldn’t work in New York, or in Miami, or in larger cities more diverse than Eugene (less than 2% of the population is Black, based on census data ).

Brubaker knows that a “fill-in-the-blank” stye of reform wouldn’t work. But CAHOOTS does provide a template.

“I guess the role that I see for our agency isn’t to go in and tell other communities what they need to do and should be doing,” he said. “Our role is to assist those communities to have a conversation with each other about what they need and what that response can look like.”

It’s no immediate fix. Zeiss said it took a whole lot of “patient plotting” for CAHOOTS to really impact.

“At this point, we’ve patiently waited out an entire generation of police officers,” he said. “There’s nobody on the Eugene police force today who can remember being a Eugene police officer without CAHOOTS. It’s been that slow of a process.”

That doesn’t mean other cities shouldn’t take to.

“You have to start,” he said. “You can start immediately by creating something, and expand it as confidence in it grows.”

Another city’s CAHOOTS may possibly not be called CAHOOTS at all, though it’ll probably use another cutesy acronym. It’s not likely to fulfill advocates who would like to defund law enforcement entirely. But, if done right, it could change the lives of some of a city’s most vulnerable people.