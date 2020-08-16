This teacher searches for forgotten mementoes left between the pages of used books

In her search, she wants to uncover forgotten mementoes left between the pages of used paperbacks at her regional book shop or thrift store. She typically discovers old airplane tickets, service cards or invoices quickly used as bookmarks– little ideas that narrate about the book’s previous owner.

But sometimes she advances and discovers a poem composed between pages, a long-lost image from a previous reader or a love letter indicated for a complete stranger.

“Through the reselling or donating or borrowing of books, you’re connected to another person in another way, especially if we leave notes in margins or a sticky note on a certain page or even a bookmark or a dog-eared page, which, god forbid,” stated Smreker, who teaches high school French in Oklahoma City.

“It almost takes the solitary out of books because you’ve connected to this person who had the book before you, as well as their impressions and who they were when they had that book.”

Her pastime started with an invoice for a coffee shop in Montreal that she discovered tucked between the pages of a French- language book talented by her partner. “That receipt kind of immediately transported me there, and I started to think about who this person was who had this book before me, what were they doing, when did they go to this cafe, what their day was like. Then this idea just kind of started to form,” Smreker stated. “Then prior to I understood it, I was on the flooring in my living-room going through on the books in my bookshelf aiming to see if there were …

