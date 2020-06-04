This Story Of Dave Chappelle Educating A White Woman About Police Brutality Is Truly Inspiring

Wow, this really is one of the most hopeful, inspiring stories we’ve heard in quite a long time. And it’s all as a result of the pure class of Dave Chappelle.

The comic was known for tackling topics of racism on his seminal Comedy Central show, but it works out he’s with the capacity of doing a lot more than making people cry laughing — they can even change hearts!

This Twitter tale comes due to a standup named Kenny DeForest, who was simply “sitting on this story” since January 2015 — but decided this is the perfect time to break it out.

He begins by explaining how Chappelle stopped by one night and did an impromptu set at The Knitting Factory in NYC, and how it became a lesson in empathy and education.

DeForest writes:

“[Chappelle] was asking the crowd for headlines to riff on. They toss one out, that he riffs a tale. Every topic, he straight away had a great joke for. Now, this is days following the cop that choked Eric Garner to death in Staten Island (you know, murder) had not been indicted with a grand jury. Protests and so on were throughout the city. Tensions were high. About 15-20 min min to his set that he asks for still another topic & someone shouts ‘police brutality!’ He pauses then says ‘you really wanna do this? Ok.’ He chugs his Tecate and sets it down. Our crowd was always beautifully mixed… So Chappelle starts discussing Eric Garner and watching him get murdered in cold blood on camera and how it makes him scared for his kids. I remember that he said ‘I thought body cams would help, but what good is video evidence if y’all don’t care?’”

But things soon took an awkward turn as a result of a heckler:

“A clearly privileged white girl (she had a wide brimmed felt hat for chrissakes) shouts ‘Life’s hard, sorry ‘bout it!’ and it takes the air completely out of the room. A collective gasp. Chappelle zeros in on her. ‘What did you say?’ She repeats it. Chappelle starts going in.”

But maybe not attacking. Not yelling. Not making fun.

“He starts educating the crowd on the history of black people and the police. He talked about slave patrols and Rodney King and Watts and Emmett Till and Black Wall Street. He talked about Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and he talked about John Crawford III…”

(This is very important for later. Don’t skip this next bit.)

“If you don’t remember John Crawford III, google it. It happened right around the time of some higher profile killings, but it’s as awful as anything you’ll see. He was on the phone in Walmart and picked up a BB gun (that was for sale in said Walmart) and was just looking at it… Some scared cracker-ass called the cops, and this officer comes in, doesn’t even bother saying “drop the weapon” or “hands up” and just guns him down. The security footage helps it be plain as day. The footage is likely to make you sick. Disgusting and outrageous atlanta divorce attorneys conceivable way.”

DeForest continues:

“Chappelle then tells a story about getting pulled over in rural Ohio where he lives. This is before the Crawford shooting but after Ferguson so racial tension is bubbling. He said “I may be white on paper, but I’m still black. So I’m nervous.” He says “the cop approaches and he can tell I’m nervous. I have both my hands on the wheel and I say ‘officer my license and registration is in the glove box. I’m going to reach for them now. I’m promise not armed’ I could tell the officer was offended that I was nervous. He said, ‘I know who you are Dave Chappelle’ & I said ‘so why do you need my license and registration?’” He gets off w/ a warning. The twist? The same cop would carry on to murder John Crawford III. His take away: “I shouldn’t have to be Dave Chappelle to survive police encounters.””

Wow.

“He goes on to explain that one of his best friends is South African. He said ‘I asked him what it was like in South Africa right before apartheid ended and he said it was chaos in the streets. There were riots & car bombs etc, but the amount of people caring hit critical mass and there was nothing they could do to stop it. The people had momentum and apartheid ended. Critical mass. That’s what we have to hit. Once enough of you care, there will be nothing they can do to stop the change.’ It was incredibly powerful. The crowd was somber and silent.”

But it wasn’t until later that the real lesson began:

“After the show, we’re in the green room. @joyellenicole comes back and says “that dumbass white girl wanted to talk to you, but I told her you were busy” and he goes “no, bring her back” so Joyelle leaves and comes home with wide-brim hat girl and her friend. Hat girl is humiliated and her friend even more so. Hat girl speaks first: ‘I just wanted to say I’m sorry for what I said and thanks for educating me. I was ignorant before, but I want one to know I learned from you tonight and I won’t say things like that anymore.’”

Once again, no yelling, no anger, no clapbacks.

“Chappelle responds ‘you’re ok. That’s all we can ask. Know better, do better. I want to thank YOU for hearing me and listening. That’s your role. And now you know. Now you’re part of that critical mass we talked about and next time you hear a friend say some ignorant s**t like you said, it’s your job to correct them and share with them what you learned tonight. THEN, you’re no longer part of the problem, you’re part of the solution.’ She starts crying and he pulls her in for hug ‘it’s ok. You’re part of the solution now. Do you want a picture?’ She says ‘really?’ And he says ‘of course! Friend get over here for a picture’ the friend approaches, they take photos, he hugs them both and reiterates that it’s ok and just to be part of the solution and sends them on their way. CLASS. I couldn’t believe what I witnessed.”

Wow. That isn’t something you see on the Internet much — not just the changing and growing, nevertheless the educator actually telling the ignorant party it’s OKAY that they had to learn because now they could be on the best side.

DeForest finishes:

“He changed everyone in that room that night. 200+ people became part of the solution if they weren’t already. Even a privileged girl in a privileged hat with a privileged mindset. Point is, it doesn’t matter what you thought before. You can always change and you can always become a part of the critical mass trying to push this s**t forward. All you have to do is care and allow that care to become education and action.”

All we could say is, we wish there were more folks with that much patience and class in the world. Bravo.

