This stock market mayhem will test Robinhood’s newbie investors

The September mayhem is testing even seasoned investors who are more accustomed to volatility — something the new Robinhood crowd may not have seen before.

“That new money is fickle. It’s not battle-tested. It hasn’t sustained hits before,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading. “This is not easy. It is not a game. It could get dangerous for some folks.”

‘This feels like 1999’

Extreme euphoria and a fear of missing out drove market valuations to heady levels last seen during the dot-com bubble. The S&P 500 closed on Wednesday at 23.4 times forward earnings, according to FactSet. That was a new cycle high and the richest multiple since 2000, when it peaked at 24.4.

“This feels like 1999,” said Saluzzi. “I just don’t know if it’s the beginning of 1999 or the end, which is a big difference. During that year there were monster runups. We’re not at that craziness but going in that direction.”

Robinhood, with its free-trading ethos and sleek mobile app, added 3 million accounts during the first four months of the year alone. An untold number of other people signed up this spring and summer as stocks…