This South Korean film festival will be powered by blockchain technology

An upcoming film festival, hosted by the Gyeonggi Film School, will be held from September 25 to October 4. Recently, the festival revealed its collaboration with MovieBloc, a Blockchain- based media circulation platform.

According to Fn News, the festival’s audience will be able to rate each film in genuine time in exchange for numerous tokens. Attendees will be able contribute in other methods too, such as by offering foreign-language subtitles for numerous movies, in return for extra token-based benefits.

The online festival, which was established in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be the very first of its kind and might set a precedent for future celebrations in the post-coronavirus age. Kang Yeon- kyung, MovieBloc’s CEO, stated that he hopes this brand-new design “can coexist with domestic and international film festivals and the film industry.”

In July, a piece of collective efficiency art including 15 brief movies, was hashed and minted into a non-fungible token on the Ethereum blockchain.

That occasion made use of a system which rewarded the task’s factors whenever a property was offered; the Gyeonggi Film School will execute a comparable concept in their approaching occasion.