This small ship Indian Ocean cruise is all about embracing hakuna matata

It’s not an aroma you overlook in a rush. Here I used to be nibbling a chunk of jackfruit – the vegan ingredient du jour – on the island of Kwale within the Zanzibar archipelago. The ripe, unopened fruit has a particular, reasonably disagreeable odour, though our information assured us it “tastes like pineapple and mango.”

We had sailed into the Menai Bay conservation space on a standard dhow boat crafted from African mahogany. Sipping from recent coconuts, we stopped to snorkel within the translucent Indian Ocean with a college of sergeant main fish, marvel on the coral formations and dodge a foreboding rain bathe.

Feet sinking into velvet-soft sand, our seaside barbecue lunch consisted of just-caught grilled shrimp, calamari, slipper lobster and a collection of island fruits and delicacies, sliced and served on the desk, together with seeds from the islands’ historical baobab tree, and the jackfruit – which admittedly tasted higher than it smelled.

But pungent snack apart, it was the candy mandarin, mango and fervour fruit that supplied extra familiarity to my tastebuds.

The recent seafood was one other spotlight, unsuprisingly, given most of Zanzibar’s 1.eight million inhabitants work on the ocean. Heavenly views and a carefree vibe, or ‘hakuna matata’, as they are saying in Swahili, added to the cruise’s charms.

There is some severe pure magnificence on Kwale



Credit:

Djordje Markovic





Zanzibar, often known as The Spice Island because of its heritage and place as a commerce port for spices, was simply one of many stops on this Indian Ocean cruise.

Not many ships go to this facet of the continent so that you gained’t be preventing for house with others at your ports of name, and overtourism isn’t a difficulty. In truth, you’re much more prone to spot dolphins or whales than floating motels.

The mid-sized Azamara Quest accommodates 690 passengers and has a relaxed informality that many company clearly respect, together with solo travellers like me as I by no means felt awkward and made new mates shortly. You can eat what you want, while you like, and except for Azamaras’ famend white themed evening, there are not any formal evenings to decorate up for.

The meals is good and different, and there are all the time gluten- and sugar-free choices obtainable. As somebody who does not drink tea or espresso, I appreciated the recent juice and smoothie station at breakfast, discovering loads of wholesome concoctions, ginger pictures and detox water.





Azamara Quest at sea



While cabins aren’t probably the most spacious, they’re cleverly deliberate and have every thing one may wish, together with USB ports by the beds, robes and slippers, limitless bottled water and a toilet evening gentle.

As for the employees, they’re probably a number of the friendliest you’ll meet at sea – all the time useful and smiley, they hold your glass topped up at mealtimes and hand out chilly flannels and iced water poolside.

But this cruise was all about the locations and there have been some actual gems on the itinerary. Along with the excursions programme, company even have the chance to depart the ship for in a single day land excursions, staying in something from luxurious lodges to boutique inns.

If distinctive seashores and limitless sunshine are excessive up your precedence checklist, this is perhaps your preferrred crusing. A couple of days earlier than, I’d skilled an actual life ‘no filter required’ desert island within the Seychelles – Cote d’Or seaside in Praslin options the sugar white sand and temperate, azure blue sea that you’ll have seen on numerous adverts and Instagram feeds. Top tip: go early and also you’ll have the choose of sunbathing spots, in addition to the most effective picture alternatives.

But after all there is a lot greater than solar, sea and sand to understand on this cruise. My time in Zanzibar included discovering the Unesco-listed Swahili buying and selling city of Stone Town, with its carved doorways, crumbling coral stone properties, historical squares, bazaar-style retailers and even Mercury House and museum, which honours Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who was born right here in 1946.





The ‘no filter required’ Cote d’Or seaside in Praslin



Credit:

ISTOCK





Compared to neighbouring South Africa, not many cruise ships presently go to Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, so when there’s a ship in port, it’s a reasonably large deal. This former Portuguese colony has been an impartial nation since 1975 and isn’t tainted by overdevelopment.

While we didn’t have time to discover the town in depth, at Maputo Central railway station, inbuilt 1910 and among the many most lovely on the earth, we escaped the warmth to pattern simply cooked pasteis de nata (Portuguese tarts) washed down with native beer within the authentic tiled platform café.

Along with tradition and shoreline, the cruise was additionally wealthy in its nature providing – within the ocean in addition to ashore. There have been some thrilling moments on our sea days, with sights together with a pod of dolphins breaking the water’s floor, 4 whales and an attractive but reasonably eerie solar halo, created by ice crystals forming in atmospheric cirrus clouds.

At the National Botanical Gardens in Victoria, the capital of Mahé within the Seychelles archipelago I’d sheltered below a gargantuan coco de mer tree, whereas heat, intermittent raindrops bounced off my pores and skin.

With the humidity peaking at 87 per cent on the changeable January day, acclimatising was proving a problem, and having stepped off a direct flight from London just a few hours earlier wasn’t serving to.





A church within the Polana district of Maputo, the capital of Mozambique



Credit:

istock





But what higher for banishing jet lag than somewhat forest bathing? I pushed on. Once the rain stopped and the solar made an look, I headed to the enormous Aldabra tortoise enclosure to observe them chowing down and ambling round like prehistoric sloths.

Amongst the unique wildlife, a whole bunch of flying bugs and dragonflies – larger and bolder than I’d ever seen earlier than – danced manically over lily pads within the steamy environment.

Further down the coast in Richards Bay, a part of the KwaZulu-Natal province to the north of Durban, the wildlife packs a fair larger punch, with alternatives to see the Big Five at quite a lot of sport reserves.

At the 4,500-acre Zulu Nyala sport reserve and safari lodge, we jumped into open 4×4 autos and bumped throughout the uneven terrain with our information Moosa on the wheel.

On the best way to the privately owned reserve, we learnt that Richards Bay had suffered a drought in 2019, which meant many animals had subsequent to no water or vegetation and populations dropped. Happily the rains ultimately got here, the rivers crammed up and the animals started to thrive once more.

Over the next two hours we loved loads of sightings – a dazzle of zebras (sure, actually), a journey of saucer-eyed giraffes traversing the vegetation, African elephants, water buffalo wallowing of their very personal waterhole mud ‘spa’, territorial impala and a white rhino who appeared much more keen on his bottomless night meal than letting us cross.

“He wins” declared Moosa, slamming the jeep into reverse because the ravenous rhino clearly had no intention of shifting his heavy body off the trail. A particular hakuna matata second if there ever was one.

A 12-night South Africa Intensive Voyage on Azamara Journey prices from £1872 per particular person (excluding flights), departing January 6, 2021; azamara.co.uk