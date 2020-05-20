This sinister immigration bill makes me ashamed to be British | Immigration and asylum

T

he passing of the immigration bill and the continued evasion on the dropping of the NHS surcharge for non-British nationals working in important jobs reveal two issues about this authorities (Points-based UK immigration bill passes preliminary Commons stage, 18 May).

First is its lack of ability to recognise that this pandemic has modified our view of low-paid employees, each inside and exterior the NHS. And that is how we repay these employees? By penalising them and discriminating towards them? They have actually completed important work – maintaining us fed, cared for and, effectively, alive. If there are additional pandemics, who will be right here to do these jobs? Will Priti Patel decide up a mop? Will Boris Johnson empty a bedpan? Or Michael Gove drive a bus? Now that actually would be the stuff of nightmares.

Second, it makes a mockery of Boris and his cohort clapping the NHS and care employees each Thursday. Clap now and overlook later seems to be the watchword. The hypocrisy is as breathtaking as the federal government incompetency. For the file, I’ve by no means felt extra ashamed to be British.

Julie Coaton

Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

• The immigration bill had its second studying within the Commons this week. Back in 2018, I used to be the primary Tory candidate who made a public stance and stepped down due to Brexit. It was clear to me that Brexit means just one factor: a curtailment of our freedoms. The immigration bill confirms our fears that it presents Great Britain as a rustic that’s dominated by self-righteousness, and that, to a big extent, folks take pleasure in wanting down on others. This even for the value of the curtailment of their very own freedoms.

A reasoned particular person would assume that we have now realized within the Covid-19 disaster how a lot we rely on key employees and that we’d recognize them. Many of them are EU residents. The bill says the alternative. In post-Brexit Britain, these key employees are seen as unskilled and as not value having the appropriate to reside in Britain. I’m deeply saddened. Let us all proceed to battle for freedom and respect for everybody, right here in London and all around the UK – the nation that individuals internationally have lengthy seen as the sunshine of freedom, kindness and togetherness.

Marx de Morais

London

• There is one thing deeply fallacious and unsettling in regards to the authorities’s immigration bill returning to the Commons.

The bill implicitly suggests “low-skilled” employees – who earn under an arbitrary threshold – are undesirable, pointless and due to this fact in some way lesser. This view would at all times be reprehensible, however to search to actualise this divisive regulation is especially sinister. Care employees fall below the “unskilled” class; that the federal government needs far fewer foreign-born care employees to migrate right here underlines simply how rotten the administration is. It is unaware of the plight of care employees? Is it oblivious to how a lot good they supply? The present disaster has proven simply how key “unskilled” employees are, but the federal government nonetheless hasn’t obtained the message. It beggars perception.

Sebastian Monblat

Sutton, London

• Priti Patel has defended the immigration bill, which treats some NHS workers and social employees as low or unskilled employees. Her defence was that this was in step with the general public’s priorities of wishing to management immigration. Really?

Has she missed the 8pm applause for NHS and social care employees, and different essential low-income employees who’ve stored society safer? I presume the house secretary has been self-isolating from actuality.

Maurizio Moore

Writtle, Essex