This single, working mom says remote learning will mean having to choose between her child or job

“I really don’t know what my son is going to do. It really puts me in between a rock and a hard place,” she informed CNN Wednesday night. “If the schools don’t reopen, I really don’t know what I’m going to do.”
For Carroll, whose six-year-old young boy is set to start very first grade quickly, remote learning leaves her without any alternatives. “I’m being asked to make a choice between my child and my job.”
“I’m being torn,” she stated.
But not everybody can cover the additional costs. And numerous moms and dads, like Carroll, can’t work from house while their child is learning due to the fact that they have actually been considered important.
“I enjoy getting up and going to work every day,” she stated, however she similarly delights in seeing her child go to school and “develop and grow.” That’s why she says she does not desire to go with simply child look after her child in the approaching months, particularly because he’s now getting in very first grade– an important academic turning point.
“I’m really hoping that my district and the state of Colorado is going to pull together as we’ve been standing through this entire time together,” Carroll stated. “And I have confidence in them that we’re going to come up with a plan that’s going to help critical and essential employees.”