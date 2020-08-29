This shocking video exposes the truth about HTS torture in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Seven years ago this month, a military defector codenamed Caesar smuggled 53,275 pictures out of Syria revealing a few of the victims of the program of Bashar Al-Assad The cooling montage of human anguish charted a story of discomfort, torture and abuse.

Twenty years ago last month, Assad essentially acquired the presidency from his daddy Hafez Al-Assad, who at the time was deemed among the worst totalitarians in the Middle East (or anywhere else for that matter). Assad Senior caused 3 years of cruelty on his individuals and it appears that his kid found out the trade well due to the fact that he has actually beat his daddy’s credibility in regards to barbarism and wickedness.

It was little marvel, for that reason, that the individuals of Syria, stimulated on by the Arab Spring and with high hopes of a brand-new political landscape throughout the area, rose in 2011 versus this oppressive dynasty. Instead of reacting to their require political modification with discussion, Assad Junior released his canines of war. More than half the Syrian population, around 11 million kids, females and guys, have actually considering that been displaced or have actually left the nation. Only in Syria’s north-west is the flame of transformation and resistance still flickering.

That is where 3 million Syrians are now caught in a diminishing opposition fortress damaged by months of …