This sheriff said he wouldn’t respond to calls at the county’s library, after it expressed support for BLM

That message originated from Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley today, a day prior to the county’s town library system was set to go over a proposed diversity statement that discusses they “support #BlackLivesMatter.”

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help,” the sheriff composed in a public letter to the library system Monday “I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

The sheriff and library system director said they talked about the concern the next day and concurred it had actually been an “unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding.”

The conference going over the declaration was suggested to take place Tuesday however has actually now been rescheduled for an undefined date.

The library’s proposed variety declaration said in part that it “denounces all acts of violence, racism, and disregard for human rights. We support “BlackLivesMatter We resolutely assert and think that all kinds of bigotry, hatred, inequality, and oppression do not belong in our society.” It included that the system had actually signed the Urban Libraries Council’s Statement on Race and Social Equity– signed by 180 town libraries throughout the United States and Canada, dedicating to making their neighborhoods “more inclusive and just.” Coverley’s letter called the death of George Floyd, who passed away in Minneapolis cops custody in May, “tragic and preventable,” however then said “data simply does not support claims that law enforcement is systemically racist or structurally biased.” That language, in addition to the letter’s very first 4 paragraphs, is taken word for word from a letter sent out to leaders in Congress from multiple state attorney generals and sheriffs associations in June, asking for help in combating “anti-police rhetoric.” But information has actually revealed that Black Americans are at a higher threat of being eliminated by cops, in spite of being less most likely to position an unbiased risk to police, according to research by Northeastern University Professor MattMiller . Other research study, from George Mason University and the University of Georgia, found in 2018 that when it comes to misdemeanors, “there is profound racial disparity in the misdemeanor arrest rate for most — but not all — offense types.” Tuesday, the day after Coverley’s public letter, he and Douglas County Library Director Amy Dodson released a joint statement addressing the issue The 2 had a “very candid conversation,” Dodson said in the declaration. “We agreed that we both support the people of Douglas County and this may have been an unfortunate circumstance of misunderstanding,” Dodsonsaid “The library respects and supports the work of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and appreciates everything they do to keep our community safe.” “This has been a difficult time to be a law enforcement professional and can be disheartening when we perceive that our office may be under attack,” Coverley said in the declaration. “My response was rooted in my belief that these issues need to be openly discussed in a way that values diversity and law enforcement.”

