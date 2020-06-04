This Republican senator just admitted what we’ve all known about the GOP for a while now

“When I saw General Mattis’ comments yesterday I felt like perhaps we are getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up.”

Make no mistake what Murkowski is acknowledging here: that lots of of her fellow Republicans — and, presumably, her colleagues in the Senate — have long held deep doubts about Trump and his conduct, but have lacked the courage of their convictions to speak out about those worries.

This is, of course, something we’ve long known or at least long strongly suspected about the many elected GOP leaders in Congress. That if given truth serum — or, much more likely in the nation’s capital, given the chance to speak without their names attached with the quotes — a majority of those congressional Republicans would express something that lands between doubt and utter terror about the way the President conducts himself and what it means for the future of the party.

What Murkowski is hoping, in raw political terms, is that Mattis’ credibility and the high esteem in which he’s held by many Republicans will serve as a sort of tipping point. If Mattis is ready to say what he thinks about Trump, then why shouldn’t I? That sort of thing.

The early returns are, uh, not promising.

(Side rant: How the hell is Portman’s answer — and he is far from alone in this — a satisfactory answer for a USA SENATOR? Like, Portman is sooooo busy that he cannot make time and energy to read what Mattis wrote? It’s a statement, perhaps not “War and Peace.” And it seems like the former secretary of defense criticizing the President for lacking any instinct to create the country together is like sort of a big story that a senator should become aware of?)

The reason for this sort of hear-no-evil, see-no-evil, speak-no-evil approach by the the greater part of Senate Republicans to the Mattis statement is, put clearly, political cowardice.

Every single GOP senator — and House member — is aware of what happened to then-Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake when that he spoke out in 2017 against Trump. Trump attacked him. Claimed that he had not been really a Republican. (Flake had among the most conservative voting records in the Senate all through his time there.) And Flake’s numbers plummeted, forcing him to choose retirement over a near-certain primary loss fueled by his willingness to say that Trump was doing injury to the GOP.

Trump celebrated Flake’s retirement and took credit for it. He also suggested that anyone else who got out of line would get the same treatment. And when Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash, who, like Flake, had a near-perfect conservative record, came out and only Trump’s impeachment, Trump savaged him — leading Amash to leave the Republican Party entirely

And so, with limited exceptions — Murkowski, Amash and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney being the most prominent — almost no senator or House member has dared come out of line.

Not because they accept Trump. But because they apparently value getting reelected — or at the very least not having to beat right back a Trump-inspired primary challenge — significantly more than they care about, in Murkowski’s words, “the courage of our own convictions.”

After all, a number of Trump’s most vocal critics within the party have, with no real explanation why, pivoted in to his most ardent defenders.

What explains that transformation, if not pure political calculation? The answer is, well, you know what the answer is.

History very rarely looks back kindly on people who put personal political gain and ambition over doing what they know is right. At some point — whether next year or in early 2025 — Trump will no longer be President. Or the leader of the Republican Party. And on that day — and a large amount of days after it — Republican elected officials must look right back at the past four or eight years and have themselves if they stood on the “courage of their convictions” or the cravenness of the political aspirations.

At the moment, that little bit of introspection will probably leave a large most Republicans wishing they had taken a different course.