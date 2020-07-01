This pokémon engagement ring has gone terribly wrong

The Pokémon Company and Japanese jewelry company Ginza Tanaka are selling Pikachu-inspired rings for couples looking to make their marriage themed. Ah, love. Love and pokémon. Two concepts that are absolutely entangled in my own mind. Why catch ‘em all when you’re able to snag The One?

As somebody who buys jewelry that turns my skin green, I don’t know much about engagement or wedding rings. These rings look like perfectly fine for matrimony. There certainly are a few band options available in platinum and gold, all pretty simple. They also come with a pokéball box. The collection, which runs from ¥115,500 to ¥346,500 (roughly $1,074 to $3,223), carries a pretty straightforward Pikachu head emblem with “I choose you” engraved into the band, while yet another has a band built to look like Pikachu tails. And then there’s the real star here, something of a poking hazard, thanks to its two… two…

Ah. Well, you can’t really put a cost on that, can you?