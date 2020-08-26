This online tool can tell you if your home is likely to flood this hurricane season

Hurricane Laura is on its way to the Gulf Coast of the United States, and homeowners in the area would be wise to wonder just how at risk they are of flooding.

A new(ish) tool aims to help. Two months ago the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research firm, launched a website offering flood risk data on more than 142 million properties across the U.S. (It also offered what it dubbed “the first national flood risk assessment,” with sobering findings.) This week Realtor.com, one of the most popular websites for browsing American real estate, added that information to its listings.

It’s long overdue. Real estate destinations including Zillow, Redfin, and Trulia will tell you how many bathrooms a property has, provide walkability scores for the surrounding neighborhood, and estimate mortgage payments. But easily found flood risk information has largely been absent from such services.

Here’s an example of the tool in action on a million-dollar property in flood-prone Beverly Hills, Calif.

First Street is based in (sometimes) flood-prone Brooklyn, and led by Matthew Eby, a former marketing executive for the Weather Company among others. He argues that flooding is the most expensive natural disaster in the United States, yet most Americans don’t have access to property-level…

Read The Full Article