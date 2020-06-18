This Old White Guy Won’t Just Shut Up!

Hollywood star Robert Davi, who starred in the James Bond movie “License To Kill,” is firing straight back at Kevin Bacon following the “Footloose” star said that it’s time for “old white guys” to just “shut up and listen.” Davi, however, isn’t about to let someone simply tell him to just “shut up” and submit to the radical “woke” Left.

We reported that Bacon, 61, made his initial comments with this during a virtual appearance on the “Tonight Show” earlier this week. “It’s incredible to experience this and to go through this historically, not just the COVID-19, but clearly seeing the protests and what’s going on,” Bacon said. “For an old guy like me, I was born in 1958, and to witness the passion of the young people across the world for social justice – it leaves me speechless, which is probably a good idea because I think it’s a good time for old white guys like me to just shut up and listen.”

In an op-ed for Breitbart News, Davi took it upon himself to school Bacon on what he as well as other old white guys “clawed and struggled for where we are in life.”

“If you mean Kevin, white guys that were given a huge leg up in life by having a father who was a major figure in Architecture — the great Edmund Bacon — or a mother who was a liberal activist, then I understand,” that he wrote, going on to add that the others like him “grew up with a parent working three or four jobs to give us a chance at a better life.”

“Your call to muzzle old white guys does a huge disservice to our nation during a time of perilous but exciting change,” added Davi, 68. “The pomposity I see among so many of the privileged Hollywood community, where many make in a week what takes others five lifetimes, is nauseating. It seems almost a desperate attempt to make sure they are perceived as part of this movement that is using the emotions of our youth to topple the nation.”

Davi argued that it’s more essential than ever for the older generation to speak up because young adults are “being used” by the Left. “I see too many people being sucked into a leftist vortex that has been orchestrated by powerful forces that wish harm to the country that has given us so much,” he wrote. “I will speak out about how America’s youth has been indoctrinated by a corrupt culture and education system that has neglected to teach the true greatness of America but instead peddles Marxist cultural propaganda.”

Not stopping there, Davi said that he will always have a stand against those who are “denigrating our flag and not standing for our national anthem,” against abortion, environmental problems, and the mainstream media’s “fueling the flames of racism.” Instead of being silent, as Bacon wants him to be, he promised that he can do the opposite and expose the Democratic Party “that has ruined every city they are in power in.”

“This destruction has occurred while all you bleeding hearts in Hollywood continue to bump fists over how great the party is. I will speak out against that hypocrisy, Kevin,” Davi explained, adding he will “speak out against rioting and looting. I will speak out against demonizing all police because of what some may do!”

“It’s unAmerican for Kevin Bacon to demand ‘old white guys’ or any American to keep their mouths shut,” Davi declared towards the end of his piece. “Political correctness has stapled our mouths shut for far too long. I will speak out against all the agitprop that is used to separate us as human beings.”

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Nancy Pelosi gift ideas special ‘service flag’ to George Floyd’s family, sparks major outrage

WATCH: New video shows damage done to Minneapolis Sheraton after being converted into leftist ‘sanctuary’

Supreme Court gives Trump bad news: Refuses to hear his challenge to California’s ‘sanctuary state’ laws