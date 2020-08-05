This odd flying metal cylinder is a prototype for Elon Musk’s Mars rocket

The car, called “SN5,” does not look like a regular rocket, however rather a big, steel cylinder with a rocket engine strapped below. The short straight-up-and-down test flight was performed Tuesday night at SpaceX’s advancement website in south Texas, and it’s suggested to assist SpaceX find out how to release and land a big spacecraft with severe accuracy.

The prototype is the current in a lineup of test cars SpaceX has actually built over the previous year as the business races to establish a enormous spaceship and rocket system called Starship, which CEO Elon Musk expenses as the car that will bring the very first human beings to Mars.

Last year SpaceX performed 3 short hop tests utilizing an earlier prototype, nicknamed Starhopper But that car was retired one year back, and the business has actually invested the past 12 months putting together much bigger screening cars and putting them through a series of ground tests.

Most of those were damaged throughout pressurization tests, where the cars are filled with exceptionally cold liquid to guarantee they will not give in the extreme temperature levels and pressures related to fueling, consisting of the towering prototype car Musk had actually displayed to press reporters throughout a September 2019 media occasion.

The previous Starship prototype , SN4, which is about two times as high as …

