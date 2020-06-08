This Nintendo Switch stylus pen makes pressure-sensitive art

Nintendo Switch styluses aren’t exactly a common accessory for the hybrid gaming console. Sure, there has been a few attempts, but nothing has come close to creating a stylus a practical accessory for Switch owners. The Colors SonarPen, the newest attempt at a Switch stylus, goes beyond hardware to try to transform the device right into a proper tablet.

The stylus is definitely an accompanying piece for Colors Live, an electronic painting app for the Nintendo Switch that is the successor to the Nintendo 3DS stylus art game Colors! 3D. The SonarPen is really a wired stylus that connects to the Switch’s 3.5mm audio jack because of the console’s not enough built-in Bluetooth.

“Because the Switch doesn’t have general Bluetooth, it’s not possible to use professional styluses available for other platforms,” Colors Live designer Jens Andersson told The Verge.

The stylus can be pressure sensitive and painful, so Switch owners can apply the right amount of pressure onto the Switch’s LCD touchscreen to make various levels of lightness or darkness onto a drawing. It is available in 10 colors, though only the cable can come in a different color as the pen itself features a default black color.

Colors Live, with the pressure-sensitive stylus Kickstarter project, launched on May 13th with a funding goal of $16,337 and successfully reached its goal on the same day — it’s currently raised more than $130,000. The Kickstarter project is still running for another several days. If you intend to back the project, you are able to pledge $53 (or more for additional perks) to acquire a Colors Live eShop code or a SonarPen.