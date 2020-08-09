This New Zealand man gets paid $10,000 a year to be a city’s official wizard

It wasn’t Halloween, and they weren’t on their method to a outfit celebration. And while they drew in attention from passersby, there was no finger pointing or full-scale stares.

That’s because, in Christchurch, seeing a wizard isn’t entirely uncommon.

For years, the city has actually had an officialwizard Born in the United Kingdom, Ian Brackenbury Channell settled in New Zealand in the 1970 s, where he ended up being called TheWizard As if to strengthen how major he is, he even held a New Zealand motorist’s license released to The Wizard, although he states he hasn’t formally altered his name.

Now age 87, The Wizard invests less time in the general public eye. He desires to discover a follower– and appears to have actually got one in 39-year- old Ari Freeman, who teaches guitar and fronts a psychedelic funk band. As he and Freeman sit at at a table outside a bright, urban coffee shop, a middle-aged bicyclist calls out to them: “No casting spells fellas!” “Can’t promise anything,” Freeman quips. Becoming a wizard As a young man, The Wizard backpacked around Europe, was a Royal Air Force Officer in Canada, and taught English literature at the University ofTehran But it wasn’t till he moved to Australia with his then-wife that he discovered the function he would invest his life playing: TheWizard . After completing his degree in sociology and psychology, he worked as a neighborhood arts organizer for the University of Western Australia in Perth, and after that as a mentor fellow in sociology at the University of New …

