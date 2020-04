The Hubble Space Telescope, launched on the 25th of April, 1990, turns 30 this week. The telescope allows scientists to observe stars and galaxies millions and billions of light-years away.

NASA recently revealed a tool that anyone can access and look at images from across the universe. The tool did not ask for any personal data. It contains and displays photos taken over the course of thirty years.

Users can access the tool to look at any image that the telescope has captured on any date.

Source