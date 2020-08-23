This NASA Animation Shows What It’s Really Like to Travel Close to The Speed of Light

If you’re a fan of sci-fi, possibilities are you experienced a couple of franchises where humankind has actually spread out throughout the understoodUniverse The ships that permit them to do this, perhaps they utilize a warp drive, perhaps they “fold space,” perhaps have a faster-than-light (FTL) or “jump” drive.

It’s a cool concept, the idea of “going interstellar!” Unfortunately, the immutable laws of physics inform us that this is just not possible.

However, the physics that govern our Universe do enable travel that is close to the speed of light, despite the fact that getting to that speed would need a remarkable quantity of energy.

Those exact same laws, nevertheless, likewise inform us that near-light-speed travel includes all sorts of obstacles. Luckily for all of us, NASA addresses these in a recently-released animated video that covers all the essentials of interstellar travel!

To sum up, according to the immutable laws of physics (particularly, Einstein’s Theory of Special Relativity), there’s no chance to reach or surpass the speed of light.

This implies that if you’re going to effort interstellar travel, your best option is to either settle in for the long haul (i.e. a Generation Ship) or discover a way of propulsion that can enable consistent velocity up until a portion of the speed of light (relativistic speed) is …