This music video was shot entirely in Animal Crossing, and it’s great

If you can host a popular talk program in Animal Crossing, why not stage an authorities music video there? Particularly when, as you’ll see in Sylvan Esso‘s authorities “Ferris Wheel” music video, the outcomes are outstanding. It’s a wonderful shot of summery goodness, even if it’s a little on the nose here and there.

Don’ t have time for the complete video? Here’s a Twitter sample:

Artists are having a difficult time linking to their fans throughout the pandemic, and recording inside the breakout hit Nintendo video game appears as excellent a method as any!

This really isn’t the very first authorities music video shot in Animal Crossing, by the method. We did discover another, earlier one on YouTube by a Sad Alex:

And lots of fans are staging their favorite songs to Animal Crossing also. Or an entire Hamilton musical.

It’s worth keeping in mind Sylvan Esso didn’t wager their tune’s whole video launching on Animal Crossing, however. Here’s the initial “Ferris Wheel” music video:

Finally, I’ll leave you with this. Enjoy!