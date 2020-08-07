This moon landing video is fake

Former Richard Nixon sounds hurt as he provides the speech that he most likely feared ever providing. In mournful tones, Nixon exposes that the Apollo 11 moon landing objective has actually stopped working and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin have actually been lost.

“In ancient days, men looked at stars and saw their heroes in the constellations. In modern times, we do much the same, but our heroes are epic men of flesh and blood,” Nixonsays in a video of the speech “Others will follow, and surely find their way home. Man’s search will not be denied. But these men were the first, and they will remain the foremost in our hearts.”

No, you state, Armstrong and Aldrin weren’t lost– they made it to the moon and back once again. “One small step for man” and all that. What worldwide is this Nixon video?

Turns out it is a fake, a deepfake, as we now call A.I.-manipulated media. MIT’s Center for Advanced Virtuality produced the incorrect Nixon video utilizing an A.I. app that integrates genuine video with a star’s reading of an unused speech that was really prepared in case catastrophe struck. The video, entitled In the Event of Moon Disaster, was formulated in 2015, however the MIT group put it online this week to mark the 51 st anniversary of the July 20, 1969 moonlanding

.

The MIT group states it’s indicated to act as a.

