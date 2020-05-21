This may be Donald Trump’s most damaging legacy

Because that is Trump, the comment did not draw that a lot consideration. It ought to have — as a result of it is a part of a broader sample of Trump making denigrating feedback about psychological well being and, within the course of, making a mockery of those that undergo from psychological sickness.

* In late 2019, Trump said that Pelosi “had a total meltdown in the White House today,” including: “It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person.”

* In August 2018, Trump said that the media was “very dangerous & sick!”

* In May 2016, Trump said then Fox News host Megyn Kelly was “sick, & the most overrated person on tv.”

Trump has additionally repeatedly questioned the psychological health of 2020 presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Joe has absolutely no idea what’s happening,” Trump said earlier this month . He did the identical factor to Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 marketing campaign. “She’s got bad temperament. She could be crazy,” Trump mentioned of Clinton on the marketing campaign path in 2016. “She could actually be crazy.”

For Trump, deriding somebody as “sick” or “crazy” or “nuts” is only a garden-variety insult that he likes to sling round. To him, it is the equal of calling somebody a “loser” or a “dog” — which he additionally does ceaselessly.

These numbers are staggering. And solely lately has there been a concerted effort to deal with psychological well being as on par with bodily well being, to deliver it out from the shadows and sanitariums and have trustworthy conversations about why we really feel the best way we do and what energetic steps we will take to assist ourselves.

What Trump is doing is taking the good points which were made on the psychological well being entrance and erasing them with the stroke of a tweet. Unfortunately, he isn’t the one Republican doing this. In a graduation speech over the weekend, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse “joked” that

“There are a whole bunch of people who make a whole bunch of money by just trying to help other people forget high school. They’re called psychologists. In fact, 95% of all gainfully employed psychologists — and I’m serious, there are dozens of them that are gainfully employed — their job is really just to help people forget high school.”

To the extent that Trump ever refers to psychological sickness and psychological well being in a severe method is when talking about its connection to mass shootings. In August 2019, he said this

“Mental illness is something nobody wants to talk about. These people are mentally ill, and nobody talks about that. … I think we have to start building institutions again because, you know, if you look at the ’60s and ’70s, so many of these institutions were closed.”

So, yeah. The concept that the answer to coping with psychological sickness is extra establishments is, effectively, one thing.

He’s additionally recommended that PTSD — and suicide — is a matter of power (or weak point).

“When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of folks in this room have seen many times over and you’re strong and you can handle it but a lot of people can’t handle it. They see horror stories, they see events you couldn’t see in a movie, nobody would believe it,” Trump said in the fall of 2016

It’s unattainable to overstate the influence of Trump’s informal use of phrases like “crazy” and “nuts” and his willingness to accuse his political rivals of getting “mental problems” or being “sick” or “unhinged” has on public notion about psychological well being. Not solely how most people feels about it however, extra importantly, how people who find themselves affected by some type of psychological sickness really feel about themselves and the way/whether or not they’re prepared to hunt assist.

And that was earlier than a two-plus month pressured isolation as we sought to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus!

Yes, Donald Trump’s presidency has already carried out injury to the concept of reality. And to the concept of ethical management. And to how America is perceived world wide. But his most damaging legacy may effectively be his dismissal of psychological well being — at a time when so many Americans of all political stripes are fighting it.