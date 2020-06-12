This little light of mine: With puns and silliness, Lamp Enthusiasts social media group lightens the darkness of 2020 | Entertainment

From there, that he decided to begin a group and he invited some friends. Within three hours, some 600 people had joined. Within about two weeks, there have been more than 2,000 members. Now, the group has more than 3,600 members.

While most members are Q-C-based, the others hail from California, Colorado, Chicago, New York, Texas, Canada, Japan, Australia and beyond, Vrombaut said.

“People have written songs and done lamp-related artwork,” Vrombaut said, adding the group continued to sell Lamp Enthusiast T-shirts, and has gathered quite the stash of what to be auctioned off for charity.

“We’ve shifted to shining light on supporting local (businesses), and supporting our community, and shining light on social justice,” he said.

Vrombaut said QC Custom Tees agreed to make the first round of shirts at cost, and the group sold a lot more than 100 of them, raising more than $460 to be donated to Family Resources’ shelter and housing program “to pay people’s light bills, which is what we deemed appropriate.” Proceeds from the second round of shirt sales will go to QC Custom Tees to “support local,” Vrombaut said.

T-shirt pickup was hosted at Bent River in Moline, where folks were encouraged to snag some food and to-go beers.