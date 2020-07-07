This Kentucky Democrat may be the key to the Senate majority

What!?, you say. Mitch McConnell isn’t going to lose this fall!

Which, in the main, is most likely right! McConnell is a very able politician. It’s how he has won six(!) times in Kentucky and is currently the most influential Republican — aside from President Donald Trump — in Washington.

But McGrath doesn’t need to beat McConnell to reshape the Senate map. All she’s got to do is be competitive enough that she a) keeps McConnell dedicated to his own race and b) forces him (and, potentially, the national Republican Party) to spending some time and money ensuring that the Republican leader wins.

She raised significantly more than $8 million in 2018 in a losing big for House against Rep. Andy Barr in the 6th Congressional District. (McGrath became a viral sensation thanks to her kickoff video in that race — produced by Democratic ad whiz Mark Putnam — that highlighted her military back ground.)

And, as of June 3, McGrath had raised $41 million for her Senate campaign — and had significantly more than $19 million left in her bank-account as of that date. That’s $4 million more than McConnell had readily available at the same time. (McConnell has raised significantly more than $32 million for the race up to now.)

Now, it’s worth noting here that McGrath is a less able campaigner than she’s a fundraiser. As noted above, she didn’t beat Barr in 2018 — despite that being truly a very good year to be a Democratic challenger. And, given the massive fundraising disparity between her and Booker, you’ll have anticipated McGrath winning by a far larger margin than she did.

National Democrats won’t likely admit it, publicly at the least, but they are not likely terribly concerned about McGrath’s uneven performance on the campaign trail against McConnell as long as she can keep raising tens of millions of dollars to attack the Senate Majority Leader between now and November. Because if she can raise, let’s imagine, $80 million total, then McConnell and the national Republican Party apparatus may also be going to have to spend heavily to ensure he wins again — despite the clear Republican lean of the state at the federal level. (The last Democrat to win a Senate race in Kentucky was Sen. Wendell Ford back in 1992.)

And this is where strategy comes in. Remember that the amount of money — via national parties and super PACS — which will be used on the battle for the Senate is finite. Let’s, for the sake of explaining how this works, say there’s $200 million that Republican committees and super PACs have to spend on most of the Senate races in the country this fall. (The actual number is probable to be much, Higher than that.)

McConnell, because he could be not only the most powerful Republican in the Senate but in addition because that he raised tens of millions for the party and its own related super PACs (of which the major one is staffed by longtime McConnell allies), will get just as much money from these groups as that he needs to win. So, let’s say that $20 million gets used on the Kentucky race to make sure that McConnell is insulated from the TV ad onslaught that McGrath’s fundraising can buy.

Well, that’s $20 million that cannot be used on trying to reelect Arizona Sen. Martha McSally. Or Maine Sen. Susan Collins. Or North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis. Or Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. You get the idea.

And then there’s this to consider: If McConnell, the most readily useful fundraiser among Senate Republicans, is focused on raising money for their own reelection race, he cannot raise just as much money for many of those senators I just named above. Ditto for if he is pinned down in Kentucky as opposed to traveling across the country for events to collect cash for the most vulnerable GOP incumbents.

That’s an issue. And likely would not have now been the case if Booker managed to topple McGrath in the primary.

Winning, in regards to McConnell, isn’t necessarily the goal for Senate Democrats as they decide to try to net the three seats (if Joe Biden wins the White House) or four (if that he doesn’t) they require for the majority. Senate Democrats do not need Kentucky to get to the majority. In fact, you can find roughly twelve GOP seats that would likely fall before McConnell loses.

Instead, keeping McConnell occupied by himself race has to be Democrats’ goal. And McGrath makes that much more likely.