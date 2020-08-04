This Japanese face mask translates into eight languages

In combination with an app, the C-Face Smart mask can transcribe dictation, magnify the user’s voice, and equate speech into eight various languages.

The cutouts on the front are essential for breathability, so the wise mask does not use defense versus the coronavirus. Instead, it is developed to be used over a requirement face mask, discusses Donut Robotics CEO TaisukeOno Made of white plastic and silicone, it has an ingrained microphone that links to the user’s smart device throughBluetooth The system can equate in between Japanese and Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, English, Spanish and French.

Donut Robotics very first established the translation software application for a robotic called Cinnamon– however when the pandemic hit, the robotic task was postponed. That’s when the group’s engineers developed the concept to utilize their software application in a facemask

Donut Robotics began life in a garage in Kitakyushu City, in Fukuoka prefecture, in 2014. Ono co-founded the business with engineer Takafumi Okabe with the goal to “change the world with small and mobile communication robots.” With equity capital financial investment, the duo used to Haneda Robotics Lab — an effort that looked for robotics to offer services for visitors at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. According to a representative for Haneda Robotics Lab, robotics …

