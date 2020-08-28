‘This isn’t pre-season – there’s a trophy to compete for’ – Chelsea boss Hayes relishing return of Women’s Community Shield

The Blues will handle Manchester City on Saturday as the component returns to the females’s video game for the very first time in 12 years

It’s been so long considering that the Community Shield was a component in the females’s video game that even the most recognized names in England have not won it.

Lionesses captain Steph Houghton, who will lead out Manchester City on Saturday as they handle Chelsea, has actually never ever even played in the component, which last occurred in 2008 when Arsenal beat Everton 1- 0.

For Blues boss Emma Hayes, a lot has actually taken place considering that her involvement because video game as an assistant with the Gunners, that it is “testing [her] memory”, as she puts it, to recall.

“To think of the number of games that have actually taken place in my career from then until now,” she stated, reflecting over the last 12 years.

She’s now a supervisor in her own right and has actually invested the last 8 years bringing extraordinary success to Chelsea, in the type of 7 prizes and 2 European semi- finals.

Last season, Hayes got her hands on the Continental Cup that has actually avoided her for so long, while likewise bringing house another league title, which puts Chelsea in the Community Shield on Saturday.

It offers her group a chance to begin the project as they ended the last, by winning flatware, and a opportunity to make a …