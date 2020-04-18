This is where all 50 US states stand on reopening

President Donald Trump has indicated many states can reopen by May 1, and on Thursday shared federal pointers for restarting the financial system with governors.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order set to run out on April 30.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced the formation of a process power to reopen the state’s financial system. It is scheduled to report its ideas to the governor on April 22.

Ivey stated April 14 she intends to work with different states and the Trump administration, however that “what works in Alabama works in Alabama.”

When the financial system begins to reopen, Ivey stated throughout a press briefing will probably be a gradual course of over time, “segment by segment or region by region.”

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered residents to stay at home till April 21.

Dunleavy has stated that Alaskans can once more schedule elective surgical procedures for on or after May Four and go to their docs for non-urgent wants.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order that can expire on April 30.

“I want to get the economy moving and people back to work as soon as possible — when it is safe and healthy for people to do so,” Ducey stated on Twitter on April 13.

The governor emphasised the significance of sustaining social distancing and persevering with to make “responsible choices.”

“It’s critical that we keep those efforts up as we plan for the future and a time when we can begin to return some normalcy to people’s lives,” Ducey stated.

Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not issued a stay-at-home order.

Schools shall be closed for the remainder of the educational time period. Fitness facilities, bars, eating places and different public areas are closed till additional discover.

Hutchinson instructed reporters on April 16 that he desires to carry again elective surgical procedures. “We want to get (hospitals) back to doing the important health-care delivery that is important in our communities,” he stated.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 that has no set finish date.

Newsom introduced a joint Western States Pact with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on April 13.

“Health outcomes and science — not politics — will guide these decisions” to reopen the states, in keeping with a joint assertion from the governors.

Newsom outlined a framework for reopening the financial system within the Golden State on Tuesday that he stated was predicated on the state’s means to do six issues: develop testing to establish and isolate the contaminated, preserve vigilance to guard seniors and excessive danger people, have the ability to meet future surges in hospitals with a “myriad of protective gear,” proceed to collaborate with academia on therapies and coverings, redraw laws to make sure continued bodily distancing at companies and colleges and develop new enforcement mechanisms to permit the state to drag again and reinstate stay-at-home orders.

“I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and dream of regretting. Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we want to,” Newsom stated.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which now stays in impact till April 26.

He stated April 15 that the important thing data state officers want to find out when elements of the financial system might be reopened is more likely to come throughout the subsequent 5 days.

The governor warned that restrictions will not all be lifted on the identical time, and life shall be completely different for a while. “The virus will be with us,” Polis stated. “We have to find a sustainable way that will be adapted in real time to how we live with it.”

Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont prolonged the obligatory shutdown within the state till May 20.

Connecticut has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a information release from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s workplace.

Lamont stated he believed it could take not less than one other month earlier than the state might resolve on how and when to open issues again up and emphasised “this is no time to relax.”

Looking to revive the state’s financial system, Lamont introduced Thursday the formation of the “Reopen Connecticut Advisory Board.”

Delaware

Gov. John Carney issued a statewide stay-at-home order that can stay till May 15 or till the “public health threat is eliminated.”



The governor stated April 17 that after the state reopens, social distancing, face coverings in public, washing arms, restricted gatherings and susceptible populations sheltering in place will stay. Delaware has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo's workplace.

District of Columbia

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel E. Bowser extended a stay-at-home order till May 15.

“I don’t know if that means we will be open on May 16, but it will be a point for us to check in. And if we need to extend it beyond that, we certainly will,” Bowser stated throughout April 15 media briefing.

Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for Floridians till April 30.

DeSantis plans to announce his reopening plan for the state of Florida subsequent week, he stated April 16.

During a information convention Thursday, he recommended it might begin with permitting elective surgical procedures.

DeSantis stated he’ll meet April 17 with a process power that features consultants throughout varied industries all through the state.

Southeast Florida, which is the epicenter of the outbreak within the state, might be handled in another way than different elements, the governor stated.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order that runs till April 30. The governor additionally prolonged the general public well being emergency by way of May 13. All Ok-12 public colleges will stay closed by way of the tip of the college 12 months.

Kemp emphasised the significance of increasing testing earlier than reopening the state.

“We’re a little behind the curve from when our peak is going to be to other states around the country,” Kemp stated throughout an April 13 press briefing. “That is certainly a day I am ready for, but I think today specifically we have been focused on the surge capacity, ramping up testing to do more than we’re doing.”

Hawaii

Gov. David Ige issued a stay-at-home order for Hawaii residents which can final by way of not less than April 30.

He stated Thursday the state does not fulfill the federal standards for phased reopening, one among which is a 14-day downward pattern within the variety of circumstances. “We’re making progress, but we’re not there yet, so please continue your hard work and perseverance, we will get through this together,” he stated.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little amended his order April 15 to permit for some companies and services to reopen for curbside pickup, drive-in and drive-thru service and for mailed or supply providers. It is now efficient by way of the tip of the month.

Little stated that the measures had been working and Idaho is “truly seeing a flattening of the curve.”

“Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there’s an upward trend in severe Covid-19 cases in Idaho between now and then,” Little stated.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order by way of not less than April 30.

Pritzker stated throughout a media briefing Monday that he believes the present state in Illinois has been sufficient to slowly begin lifting shelter-in-place orders in order that some business staff can return to work.

Although there is no clear time line, he hopes that restarting manufacturing will go “industry by industry, and maybe company by company.”

On April 15 when requested about probably extending the order into May he stated: “We’re continuing to (consult health officials) and we’ll be making announcements about our decisions over the next several days.”

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 17 prolonged the stay-at-home order by way of May 1.

The extension will give the state further time to look into what one of the simplest ways is to reopen sectors of the financial system, Holcomb stated. He stated he would work with the state hospital affiliation to see when elective surgical procedures might resume.

Indiana is a part of a Midwest coalition of states taking a look at reopening prospects

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not declared a stay-at-home order. Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on March 17, ordering all nonessential companies to shut till April 30.

The governor fashioned an Iowa financial restoration process power consisting of state leaders and personal enterprise leaders and introduced plans to debate with training leaders about the potential for reopening colleges.

Reynolds on April 16 introduced that residents of the area of the state with essentially the most circumstances, where there was an outbreak at a meals processing plant, can’t get collectively till April 30.

“You may gather only with members or your immediate household,” Reynolds stated, including there have been just a few exceptions like non secular providers with 10 worshippers or fewer.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order, which has been prolonged till May 3.

The preliminary order was set to run out April 19.

Kelly stated Kansas expects to see its peak of coronavirus circumstances between April 19-29, based mostly on projections.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear issued a “Healthy at Home” orde March 25 that is in impact indefinitely.

Kentucky is working with six different states to coordinate reopening measures.

The governor stated April 16 will probably be a phased-in strategy “where we can have that that symbiotic bump … to make sure that the steps that we take ultimately have a bigger reward or bigger output, because they are being replicated in other areas that we already do so much business with.”

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards prolonged the state’s stay-at-home order by way of April 30.

The governor introduced on April 16 the formation of an financial restoration process power.

“They’re going to look at our economy, make recommendations to make our businesses more resilient so that we can open them up, get businesses open, get workers back to work, but do so in a way that adequately affects public health,” he stated.

Maine

Gov. Janet Mills issued a “Stay Healthy at Home” govt order by way of not less than April 30. Mills extended the state’s civil state of emergency till May 15.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest public health crises this world has seen in more than a century,” Mills stated in a news release . “This virus will continue to sicken people across our state; our cases will only grow, and more people will die. I say this to be direct, to be as honest with you as I can. Because saving lives will depend on us.”

Mills stated she wished she did not have to increase the state of emergency, however “the continued spread of the virus demands a sustained response by the State.”

Maine is in contact with neighbors New Hampshire and Vermont on reopening measures, the governor stated April 14.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30. There is no present potential finish date.

The governor stated throughout his look on CNN Newsroom on April 13 that the state is discussing methods to soundly reopen the state with well being officers, and that his precedence is to save lots of lives, not the financial system.

“We’ve got to listen to the doctors and scientists,” Hogan stated. “We’ve also got to be concerned about people getting the help they need and getting on track, but doing so in a gradual and safe manner when it’s really the right time to do it.”

Hogan said a cooperation amongst different governors on when to reopen the states can be a “good idea.”

People in Maryland shall be required to put on face coverings in shops and on public transportation as of April 18.

Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order requiring all nonessential companies to shut services till May 4.

Massachusetts has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s workplace.

Baker instructed residents of his state that officers have begun conversations round reopening the state however there’s nonetheless lots of work that must be accomplished earlier than a plan is set into movement.

The state might want to have testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine procedures in place to reopen, the governor stated.

“I think it’s going to be really important that we all pay attention to what the others are up to, and to make sure that nobody does anything that puts somebody in a really bad spot, because they just weren’t thinking about what that impact was going to be on some other part of the Northeastern part of the US,” he stated.

Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order by way of April 30.

Whitmer stated throughout Monday’s press briefing that reopening the state’s financial system shall be based mostly on a “data-driven approach based on facts, based on science, based on recommendations from experts.”

The 4 components the governor will consider earlier than reopening Michigan embody a sustained discount in circumstances, expanded testing and tracing capabilities, adequate healthcare capability, and one of the best practices for the office.

At the tip of week that noticed a protest on the Capitol and an anti-Whitmer tweet from Trump, the governor stated April 17: “There’s no one I think is more eager to start reengaging sectors of our economy than I am. But the last thing I want to do is to have a second wave here and so we’ve got to be really smart.”

She stated the primary companies to reopen shall be in low-risk sectors.

Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order by way of May 3.

He additionally signed an govt order extending the peacetime emergency for an extra 30 days till May 13.

Walz emphasised the significance of increasing testing and tracing the unfold of the virus earlier than opening the state.

The governor’s plan to open up the financial system is to “test, we have to do contact tracing, and we have to isolate the people who need to be isolated, and this has to be on a massive scale,” Walz stated.

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves has prolonged a shelter-in-place order to April 27.

Reeves stated April 17 the state will start stress-free among the restrictions on nonessential companies by permitting them to supply providers by way of drive-thru, curbside or supply.

Reeves has stated the state wanted to open issues again up as rapidly and as responsibly as attainable.

“We know that we will not be able to return to our typical lives right away,” Reeves stated throughout a media briefing on April 13.

“There are still more sacrifices to be made. We do want to look ahead to opening things up, I know that there are many Mississippians whose lives and livelihoods rely on our ability to get them back to work in a responsible way.”

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson on April 16 prolonged the stay-at-home order by way of May 3.

The governor’s workplace stated they are going to work with hospitals, healthcare suppliers, well being officers, and enterprise leaders to develop a reopening plan.

“Our reopening efforts will be careful, deliberate, and done in phases,” he stated.

Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock prolonged the state’s stay-at-home order by way of April 24.

Bullock held a governor’s coronavirus process power tele-town hall for Montanans on Monday through which he stated following the state’s pointers will permit the state to reopen sooner reasonably than later.

Bullock stated he doesn’t know when the keep at dwelling order shall be lifted and that whereas he does not “want to have it in place any longer than what’s necessary,” he is extra involved about utterly reopening the state and jeopardizing the work that has been accomplished.

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued the “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” marketing campaign on April 10. Ricketts ordered that all hair salons, tattoo parlors and strip golf equipment be closed by way of April 30 and all organized group sports activities canceled till May 31.

Nebraska is one of many states that has not issued a stay-at-home order to restrict the unfold of coronavirus nationwide. Ricketts has not made any plans to reopen the state.

The state’s marketing campaign is based mostly on six guidelines: staying dwelling, socially distancing at work, purchasing alone and solely as soon as per week, serving to youngsters social distance, serving to seniors keep at dwelling and exercising at dwelling.

Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order that expires April 30.

When requested about how he’d make his determination to reopen the financial system, Sisolak stated “positive testing is important but it’s not my number one parameter.”

“The things that I look at on a daily basis are hospitalizations, intensive care unit hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and people who pass,” Sisolak added.

He stated April 16 that reopening would occur with gradual steps. “I cannot take the chance of overwhelming our healthcare system,” he stated.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order till May 4.

Sununu instructed reporters on April 16 that he’ll resolve on whether or not to increase the order earlier than May 4.

“We want to give people some flexibility and be able to plan,” Sununu stated. He stated that applies to restrictions on nonessential companies and public gatherings.

All private and non-private colleges will stay closed for the remainder of the college 12 months, and college students will proceed distant studying, he stated.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a stay-at-home order on March 21 that has no particular finish date.

New Jersey has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a news release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s workplace.

“No one has given more thought or is more eager to restart our economy than I am, but if we don’t get the sequencing right, we put more lives at risk. The only path to a sustainable economic recovery is through a strong healthcare recovery,” Murphy stated in a news release

“A coordinated, regional approach, informed by a multi-state council of experts, will help us avoid a major setback with potentially disastrous consequences.”

New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the state’s emergency order to April 30.

She stated Thursday her state is evaluating the federal pointers however authorities can’t put the “cart before the horse.”

“Please know that my administration is working doggedly to develop robust economic recovery plans alongside a plan for a thoughtful, staged and flexible reopening of our state — and the moment we can safely implement those plans, they will be implemented with the same dedication and focus that we are using to contain this pandemic,” the governor stated.

New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a “New York State on PAUSE” govt order which took impact on March 22. Schools and nonessential companies are ordered to remain closed till April 29.

New York has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a press release from Cuomo’s workplace.

The governor has not come to any determination on when companies will reopen and stated he rejected “any elected official or any expert who says I can tell you what’s going to happen four weeks from today.”

The governor stated April 16 there are components for when a enterprise can reopen, together with how important it is and what is the chance of catching the virus.

North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order for the state efficient till April 29.

The governor stated that the extra individuals adhere to social distancing necessities in April, the earlier the state will loosen restrictions.

“We have a team examining how North Carolina can emerge with the right practices in place to keep us healthy and strong and ready to jump start our economy,” Cooper stated in Monday’s press briefing.

“We’re considering the most effective ways to modify executive orders to help boost the economy while continuing to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.”

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum has solely shut down colleges, eating places, health facilities, film theaters and salons. Burgum declared a state of emergency on March 13.

North Dakota is one of many states that has not issued a stay-at-home order.

Burgum has stated he hopes some companies can begin to reopen May 1.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide stay-at-home order that can stay in place till May 1.

He stated April 16 that on that date the state will start the primary part of reopening.

“We are working on (specifics) and will be talking about this in the days ahead. We will be dealing with the schools shortly, probably early next week,” he stated.

As for occasions with huge crowds, he stated, “We need to take this a few weeks at a time to see where we are.”

Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt stated April 15 that he is working on a plan to reopen the state’s financial system, probably as early as April 30.

At the identical time, Stitt prolonged Oklahoma’s “Safer at Home” order for adults over the age of 65 and different susceptible residents till May 6. Elective surgical procedures shall be allowed to renew April 24.

Stitt has stated the state must ease into reopening its financial system.

“We’re doing this with the guidance of the experts, being data driven… based on what’s happening in Oklahoma, not what’s going on in a different state or different city,” Stitt stated.

Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing Oregonians to remain at dwelling that “remains in effect until ended by the governor.”

Brown announced a joint Western States Pact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on April 13.

“This is not a light switch going on or off,” Brown instructed CNN’s Anderson Cooper on April 14. “This is going to be making a change, testing it, modeling it, seeing whether it works, and then if it does, you can make another change.”

Brown stated she wouldn’t ease restrictions earlier than seeing 5 elements in place: declining development charge of lively circumstances, adequate private protecting tools, surge capability in hospitals, elevated check capability, contact tracing and isolating constructive circumstances, and methods to guard susceptible communities.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf issued stay-at-home orders throughout the state till April 30.

Pennsylvania has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a press release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s workplace.

Wolf stated April 17 there is “no magic wand to wave to get us back to where we want to be.”

He stated nobody can flip a swap on the financial system and the state should not rush.

“We can’t be impulsive. We can’t be emotional,” he stated.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an emergency declaration extending the state’s stay-at-home order to final till May 8.

Rhode Island has joined a coalition with the Northeastern states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts to coordinate the reopening of the financial system, in keeping with a press release from NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s workplace.

To reopen the state, Raimondo stated there would have to be superior testing and speak to tracing put in place.

“It is clear that what you’re doing is working,” Raimondo said , referring to residents staying at dwelling. “It’s keeping you safer. It’s keeping Rhode Islanders safer. And quite frankly it’s making it so I can really start thinking about reopening this economy sooner rather than later.”

South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster extended his earlier “State of Emergency” govt order by way of not less than April 27.

“We want to get all these businesses going back as soon as we can,” McMaster stated throughout a information convention April 13.

“And to that end, we will be announcing before long, a plan, a rejuvenation plan, a revitalization plan in order to get our economy started again.”

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi L. Noem has not issued a stay-at-home order.

“We have seen such an outstanding call to action among the people of South Dakota that we actually have more people staying home than many of the other states that have put in shelter in place orders and have put together directives to tell people they can’t leave their homes,” she stated at a city corridor hosted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting on April 15.

Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee prolonged the state’s stay-at-home order till April 30.

Lee stated the state would start reopening the financial system in May.

“It’ll be smart, it’ll be safe, it’ll be measured but we do not have a definitive decision on what those steps will be yet,” Lee stated throughout a information convention April 13.

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texans to remain dwelling by way of April 30.

Instead of kicking off a full restart, the Texas governor introduced April 17 {that a} group of medical and financial consultants will information him by way of a collection of incremental steps aimed toward slowly reopening the state’s financial system.

“Opening in Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott stated throughout his briefing Friday. “Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once on May 1.” A untimely opening of personal companies, he stated, would danger additional outbreaks and “be more likely to set us back, rather than to propel us forward.”

Utah

Gov. Gary Herbert extended the state’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive by way of May 1. Schools shall be closed for the rest of the 12 months.

Utah has not issued a stay-at-home mandate.

People have been requested to remain dwelling as a lot as attainable and preserve 6 ft from others when out. Restaurants aren’t allowed to have eating rooms open. School are closed.

Herbert stated the state is planning for a way and when restrictions shall be lifted, however continued to induce residents to remain dwelling.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that has been prolonged till May 15.

Scott on April 17 outlined a five-point plan to reopen the state whereas persevering with to battle the unfold of the coronavirus throughout a information convention.

Part of that plan contains sure companies equivalent to development, dwelling appraisers, property administration and municipal clerks to return to work on April 20, with social distancing measures in place. These companies shall be allowed a most of two staff.

On May 1, farmers markets will have the ability to function with strict social distancing pointers in place, Scott stated.

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order efficient till June 10.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam stated in a news release . “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home.”

Northam has made it clear that the state should make choices based mostly on “science, public health expertise, and data,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey stated.

Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee extended Washignton’s stay-at-home order till May 4, saying “We are yet to see the full toll of this virus in our state and the modeling we’ve seen could be much worse if we don’t continue what we’re doing to slow the spread.”

Inslee introduced a joint Western States Pact with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on April 13.

Before deciding on when to reopen the state, Inslee stated throughout an interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC that there would have to be an “enormous expansions” of coronavirus testing capabilities, a technique to hint the unfold in communities, and “for the president to recognize that these decisions really are going to be made by governors.”

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order till additional discover.

“That curve is the curve we’re looking for to be able to look at the possibility of backing things off and going forward. We’re not there yet,” Justice stated throughout a information convention April 13.

Despite numbers suggesting that the state is beginning to do higher, Justice stated it wasn’t time to chill out social distancing measures or asking individuals to cease staying dwelling.

“I’m proud of each and every one of you so keep following the guidelines, stay at home, social distance, practice good hygiene and when the time comes, and it will, we’ll cross the finish line together as West Virginians,” Justice stated in a news release

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has prolonged his state’s stay-at-home order to run out May 26, in keeping with an announcement from the governor’s workplace.

The extension additionally loosens some restrictions on companies. Golf programs are allowed to reopen, and public libraries and humanities and crafts shops might supply curbside pickup, the April 16 announcement stated.

Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon submitted a request asking for a federal catastrophe declaration for Wyoming on April 9. Wyoming is one of many states with no stay-at-home order.

“Though Wyoming has not reached the dire situations of some states, this declaration will help us to prepare and mobilize resources when we need them,” Governor Gordon stated in a news release . “I look forward to a swift response to our request from the federal government.”

Gordon extended statewide public well being orders by way of April 30 and issued a directive requiring vacationers to quarantine for 14 days.

Correction: This story has been up to date to right particulars about what companies in Nebraska shall be closed and the length of these closings.