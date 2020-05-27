This is what Trump and Fox News hosts said about hydroxycholoroquine

Coronavirus patients taking hydroxychloroquine, a treatment touted by President Trump and often by Fox News hosts, were no less likely to need mechanical ventilation and had higher deaths rates compared to those who did not take the drug, according to a study of hundreds of patients at US Veterans Health Administration medical centers.

The study, which reviewed veterans’ medical charts, was posted Tuesday on medrxiv.org, a pre-print server, meaning it was not peer reviewed or published in a medical journal. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia.

In the study of 368 patients, 97 patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a 27.8% death rate. The 158 patients who did not take the drug had an 11.4% death rate.

#CNN #News #coronavirus



source