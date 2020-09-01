This Is What Our Sky Would Look Like If We Could See The Giant Halo Around Andromeda

Galaxies are already pretty huge, billions to trillions of stars whirling around a supermassive black hole. But that’s not where their influence ends. A large, spherical halo of gas surrounds a galaxy, reaching vastly farther than the main population of stars, a bit like a galactic atmosphere.

Hubble observations of our nearest galactic neighbour, Andromeda, show just how huge these halos can get. According to a new analysis, the gaseous halos of Andromeda and the Milky Way are already touching across the 2.5-million-light-year space between the stellar discs.

If we could see Andromeda’s halo in the night sky, it would appear to be over 100 times the apparent diameter of the full Moon.

Impression of Andromeda’s halo. (NASA, ESA, J. DePasquale and E. Wheatley [STScI] and Z. Levay)

We can’t see it, of course – not with our own eyes. But Hubble is not so limited. And its new survey of the Andromeda halo is helping us understand the galaxy’s past, which in turn can help us understand how galaxies evolve.

“Understanding the huge halos of gas surrounding galaxies is immensely important,” said astrophysicist Samantha Berek of Yale University.

“This reservoir of gas contains fuel for future star formation within the galaxy, as well as outflows from events such as supernovae. It’s full of clues regarding…