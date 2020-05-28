Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is getting actual on the ‘gram.

The former catwalk queen and widow of Cars rocker Ric Ocasek is dispelling a few of her mannequin mystique because of an unfiltered, unretouched and makeup-free selfie she’s shared with followers on Instagram. According to the 55-year-old mom of two, the picture exhibits her contemporary off the bed and falling, age-wise, someplace “between J.Lo and Betty White.” (Jennifer Lopez is 50; White is 98.)

“For all of you lovely complimentary peeps, this is what I actually look like,” she wrote. “I think not bad for 55 and no interventions. But most certainly not 22. This is the first-thing-in-the-morning me, no coffee and hair all accidentally waved from sleeping with it in a bun. Looking at my selfies now, I always wonder what’s up with my nose? It keeps getting in the way!”

The candid publish received reward from followers who thanked Porizkova for being trustworthy about getting older. Andie Macdowell, herself a former mannequin turned actress, was amongst these cheering the Czech-born magnificence on.

“I don’t use filters either,” Macdowell wrote. “I don’t understand what the point is! We need to celebrate how we look exactly right where we are and to me you look perfect.”

“This is how aging is done!” a fan added. “No needles, no toxic fillers, no scalpels. Just great genes and living clean. Gosh you’re gorg!”

“I love how you share all of this with us,” learn one other remark. “I’m comforted and inspired at the same time.”

“Still beautiful,” one commenter famous. “Thank you for being the real you. We need more role models who are happy in their own skin.”

Though she’s additionally identified for her beautiful swimsuit photographs, Porizkova has lately used her platform to talk brazenly about getting older, grief and psychological well being. On May 19, she shared footage of herself crying, telling followers that she was attempting “not to be so scared of showing my vulnerability.”

