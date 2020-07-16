This is what Ben Bernanke says needs to be done to save US economy

“Our state governments serve a dual role as providers of critical services — health care, public safety, education and mass transit — as well as large employers,” Bernanke wrote.
He said with the drop in tax revenue from things like sales tax and income tax through the periods companies were ordered closed, many states face huge budget deficits, “implying the need for draconian reductions in essential services to state residents and large potential job cuts.”
Bernanke argued the stimulus package passed in early 2009 to decide to try to fix the economy during the Great Recession was partly undercut by job losses in state and local governments that followed.
“Like today, with sharp declines in tax revenue as the economy slowed, states and localities were constrained by balanced-budget requirements to make matching cuts in employment and spending,” he wrote. “This fiscal headwind contributed to the high unemployment of the Great Recession, which peaked at 10% in late 2009.” He said those cuts “meaningfully slowed the recovery.”
Bernanke is a Republican, who was simply a top economic adviser to President George W. Bush before that he was appointed by Bush to head the central bank, and reappointed by President Barack Obama in 2009.