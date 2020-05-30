This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Spotted Kissing Co-Star Amid Messy Divorce!

Has this little thriller been solved? Or is that this simply one other unhappy flip of occasions from one of many stars of This Is Us??

In case you hadn’t heard, final November Justin Hartley and his spouse of two years, cleaning soap actress Chrishell Stause, each filed for divorce. But in an unexplained flip of occasions he listed a really completely different separation date from the one she listed of November 22. He appeared to suppose they’d cut up up manner again in July — regardless of being seen collectively in public apparently getting alongside simply wonderful for months afterward.

What was up with that 4 months? It actually got here throughout as shady to us, however we couldn’t actually put our finger on it.

Related: Chrishell Is Demanding A Piece Of Justin’s NBC Money

Well, one other piece of the puzzle simply appeared — and kissed Justin on the mouth!

In pictures first seen on TMZ, Justin was seen kissing a thriller lady as she dropped him off on the physician’s workplace — and later picked him up. And whereas it has been a full six months since his breakup (or ten relying whom you ask), a pair would have needed to be fairly far alongside already to be preserving so bodily shut throughout a quarantine, proper? How critical are they? Are they isolating collectively?

And simply who is that this thriller lady??

Well, it seems she’s somebody Justin has truly recognized for fairly a while. Her identify is Sofia Pernas, and she or he co-starred on The Young And The Restless with Justin again in 2015!

For those that don’t observe the soaps, Justin, now 43, performed Adam Newman from 2014 to 2016. Sofia, simply 30 years outdated, performed his nephew’s love curiosity, Marisa Sierras.

Innerestingly, Justin’s ex was additionally on the present! Chrishell performed Bethany Bryant in 2016! So they probably ALL knew one another! Yeesh! How lengthy has this been happening? Just because the separation date? And in that case which one??

BTW, we may even see a few of the drama play out on actuality TV.

See, along with cleaning soap operas, Chrishell additionally stars in an actual property actuality present referred to as Selling Sunset on Netflix.

And it’s already been confirmed in Season three we’ll see a few of the fallout from the divorce. She advised ET final week:

“It’s obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life. Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad”

On her ex, she mentioned:

“I obviously really, truly love him and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”

Depending on what’s actually been occurring along with his former co-star — sorry, with their former co-star — that trying again and laughing factor might by no means occur.

What do YOU take into consideration this little wrinkle, Perezcious readers??

[Image via FayesVision/Brian To/WENN.]