‘This Is Us’ star Chris Sullivan welcomes first son with wife Rachel: ‘HE HAS ARRIVED!’

They likewise validated their newborn’s name: Bear Maxwell.

To reveal the birth of his son, Sullivan, 40, required to Instagram recently and shared a photo of the child’s feet.

“HE HAS ARRIVED! ⁣⁣8lbs of beautiful baby boy,” the “This Is Us” star composed in the caption. “Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life.”

He continued to gush: “It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. ⁣⁣She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted.”

In a clip shared on the star’s Instagram story from an approaching Entertainment Tonight interview, Sullivan exposed that he assisted provide the little kid in a car.

“Our doctor pulled me into the driver’s seat during the delivery and she let me, with extreme guidance, deliver the baby,” he remembered.

After the child’s birth, Sullivan used a declaration to People.

“[Bear] and Rachel are both really healthy and recuperating well and are resting,” he stated. “As far as the name statement goes, we created a puzzle to send out to our member of the family as an enjoyable method to reveal his …