This is Tinder’s new video chat feature, Face to Face

Tinder is introducing a major new feature today: video calls. Face to Face, since the company calls its own video chats, doesn’t require people to exchange private cell phone numbers and is rolling out as a test in 13 countries, including in the usa in Virginia, Illinois, Georgia, and Colorado, as well as in Australia, Brazil, and France. Not all members in these states and countries will have access, just a select group. The team is hoping to see how well the video calls work from a technical standpoint, like how the servers handle them, before rolling the feature out more widely, says Bernadette Morgan, senior product manager on Tinder’s trust and safety team.

Face to Face is significantly diffent from other video chat features in a few ways. For one, both individuals have to opt in to the call to make it happen. Once they tap on the video icon in the right-hand corner of the written text chat screen, they’ll be prompted to opt in to video calls with the other person. After they and their match do so, they’ll be able to make the phone call. They can opt out at any time.

Before calling, both individuals have to agree to keep carefully the call PG — which means no nudity or sexual content with no references to hate speech, violence, or illegal activities. Once the phone call starts, users will see the screen split up in half, and so the caller can always see themselves as large since the person they’re contacting. Morgan says this is done deliberately so people can make sure they still look good and aren’t showing any such thing in the backdrop they might not need broadcasted.

“We intentionally did this split screen, so you know exactly what you look like on the other person’s phone, so you can feel a little bit more comfortable,” she says. “And then also, we have been hoping that it promotes conversation. By having the same size, you can observe the other person [and] they can see you, so hopefully it fosters conversations because conversations are a two-way street.”

Once a video call ends, each person is prompted to answer whether they’d want to have a call again and therefore are also given the opportunity to report somebody if they did something inappropriate. That said, the team says it has “no intention” of recording calls, says Rory Kozoll, the head of trust and safety product. So if someone is reported, the team seemingly wouldn’t find a way to revisit the offending content. Kozoll says the team is going to “lean heavily” toward trusting user reports and what they do say happened.

“Nothing could happen in a call like this that couldn’t happen in any other call,” that he says. “So our perspective on it is that we would handle this the same way as if you had had a call through some other app or through your own phone with the person and you reported them to us.”

He declined to give specifics because it’s “complicated,” and moderation decisions are created on a “case-by-case” basis.

User reports happen to be an important feature for Tinder, although it’s led to the abuse of certain users. Trans women, particularly, say their accounts are unfairly reported and barred by men who target them because they’re trans. Similar dilemmas could occur with video, too, or become much more problematic once images and not text are participating. Kozoll said he doesn’t want to speak “too specifically” about how Tinder’s technology will police behavior over video calls but that the business is “exploring a lot of different tech approaches.”

This applies to screen recording and screenshots as well. Morgan says blocking screen recording on iOS is harder than on Android, and the team is “testing” this now. She didn’t say whether people could concretely screen record or screenshot. It sounds like for the present time, they can.

Video calling is a massive new product launch for Tinder. It’s one of the biggest dating apps on earth, so it has to moderate global conversations in various languages on top of creating the technology actually needed to make the calls seamless and easy. Elie Seidman, Tinder’s CEO, told The Verge last month that the team have been looking into video calling prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but decided to accelerate its launch because of the lockdowns around the world and the lack of in-person dates. This feature’s success could be critical to Tinder, especially as countries keep on to enter various lockdown stages over summer and winter.

Other dating apps already have video calling, including Tinder competitor Bumble. The company launched that feature last year and it has seen an uptick in the number of people using it considering that the pandemic started. Tinder can likely play catch-up while also facilitating a whole new part of the dating timeline. Before, Tinder mainly introduced people to one another, but now, it’s the place they are able to go on dates to go out, which the company is hoping to encourage with features like Swipe Night and in-app trivia.