This is the upcoming Google Nest smart speaker

A Google Smart speaker was leaked in shoddy pictures recently so Google had a plan. Why not send the real images to the press? It did. The company gave us our most readily useful look yet at the upcoming smart speaker. The development originates from 9to5Google that says Google sent them a picture of the new Nest-branded smart speaker.

The publication reported the presence of the speaker last month. The device is codenamed ‘prince.’ It is likely to bring notably better speakers, a more substantial size, and a primarily fabric-based design. However, if you’re looking for actual information on what it can do, then you come in bad luck. The company hasn’t revealed the functionalities of its upcoming Google Nest smart speaker.

Here’s a video featuring the upcoming product.

Source: 9to5Google