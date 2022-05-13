Home Armenia “This is the only way to remove the authorities under broad public... Armenia “This is the only way to remove the authorities under broad public pressure. We do not need to invent another bicycle “․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan (Photo series) |: Morning By Thomas Delong - May 13, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “This is the only way to remove the authorities under broad public pressure. We do not need to invent another bicycle “․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan (Photo series) |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “I am deeply saddened by the death of His Excellency the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.” Armen Sargsyan... Armenia “I will tear their mask by only ten points now” ․ Tadzos Avetisyan to the authorities | Morning Armenia Police urge to refrain from involving police in political processes | Morning Recent Posts Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of students of the Diplomatic School under the... “We will not serve the interests of any political force.” Every attempt to... Medicare health insurance trust fund to deplete by 2026: RPT Dr. Fauci on US case count: This is what history tells us Jane Campion Issues A Public Apology To Serena And Venus Williams Most Popular “Armenia has no territorial claims to Azerbaijan” ․ Edmon Marukyan published the 6... Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Edmon Marukyan announced on Public TV that he was authorized to publish "the response of Armenia to the 5 points... The hearing on Avetik Chalabyan’s case did not take place due to the busy... The hearing on the legality of the arrest of 5165 movement member Avetik Chalabyan did not take place today. Let us remind you that Avetik... “To create a complete dual power in the country ․ we are at... Everything is going in the right way. "We will bring this struggle to a victorious end with a relentless, backward struggle, relying first... The best-preserved dinosaur skeleton has been auctioned off The skeleton of a dinosaur named Hector was sold at Christie's auction house in the USA. One of the auctioneers paid $ 12.4... Elon Musk suspends Twitter purchase deal ․ is waiting for information about fake... Well-known businessman Elon Musk, who announced his intention to buy the social network "Twitter" and started the deal, stopped it, waiting for the confirmation...