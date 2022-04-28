The march demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation continued today, including in Ararat region. “In the morning we went up to the Holy Martyrs Church and lit a candle. “Newly joined compatriots are waiting for us below,” announced the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Anna Grigoryan via a live Facebook connection.

“We have said that this is a sacred struggle, the invasion of the Lao people, which must have final success. “We call on all Armenians to overcome their share of heights,” ARF member Gerasim Vardanyan stated in his turn.

“Hayastan” faction MP Zemfira Mirzoeva also called on everyone to join the march.

The flag of Artsakh was also placed on the top of the church.

Luiza SUKIASYAN