This is the best wireless carrier by far, survey finds

Verizon had the best overall mobile network during the first half of 2020, placing first in six out of seven categories (including one tie), according to a new survey.

AT&T was second overall, followed by T-Mobile, mobile evaluator RootMetrics said on Tuesday.

Verizon came in first for reliability, accessibility, data connections, and calling. As in prior years, Verizon tied for first place with AT&T for texting quality.

But in the all-important test for speediest network, Verizon placed second behind AT&T,. T-Mobile lagged behind.

The rankings come just as the industry is making an expensive transition to 5G technology, which will eventually bring speeds 10 to 100-times faster than current 4G LTE, and after T-Mobile finally completed its $26 billion merger with Sprint in April. In its latest round of testing, RootMetrics said it used 5G-capable phones and measured the speed and availability of 5G service as part of all of the rankings.

“Keep in mind that there are important availability differences based on spectrum types, and carriers face a sometimes-difficult trade-off between broad geographical coverage and fast speeds,” RootMetrics noted…

